Medical store owner booked for alleged sexual harassment of employee

PUNE A medical store owner has been booked for alleged sexual harassment of a female employee in Khed on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman alleged that she had come to work around 9:30 am on Wednesday.

The shop is divided with the help of a partition to hide storage from display at from the counter. The woman took stock of medicine from the shop and went to the storage area around 12:30pm.

The accused entered the storage area and held her against her will and proceeded to touch her inappropriately.

The woman approached the police and lodged a complaint after which a case was registered.

A case under Section 354(a) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Mahalunge outpost in the jurisdiction of Chakan police station.