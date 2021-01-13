Meerut division receives Covid-19 vaccine consignment; GB Nagar and Ghaziabad to get their share today

Ghaziabad: The health department authorities in Meerut on Wednesday said that they have received 15,350 vials of Covid-19 vaccine for Meerut and Saharanpur divisions as part of the first batch meant for the nationwide vaccination drive from January 16. Of these, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts will be supplied with 2,884 and 2,741 vials, respectively, they said.

As many as 5.6 million doses of Covishield, the vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, got delivered across 13 cities on Tuesday. The first batch of the vaccine also arrived at Lucknow and was further despatched to eight other state stores for distribution across the 75 districts.

“The Covishield vaccine consignment arrived at Meerut on Wednesday and we received a total of 15,350 vials with each having 10 doses. The respective districts under Meerut (including GB Nagar and Ghaziabad) and Saharanpur divisions have been asked to send their vaccine pick-up vans and it is likely that the districts will get their vaccine consignment on Thursday,” said Dr Renu Gupta, additional director (health) at Meerut.

The consignment arrived at vaccine depot located on the Meerut Medical College campus. “Every district, along with their vans, will also send along their security personnel who will ensure that it reaches safely to their respective destinations,” Gupta added.

Ghaziabad district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said that the administration has received information of arrival of vaccine at Meerut. “One of our vaccine vans will be sent early morning to get our stock of vaccine. We have made proper arrangements for storage of vaccine and security will be put in place during the transportation and storage of vaccine at our vaccine store located at MMG Hospital,” he said.

The GB Nagar district officials said that they will also send their van to fetch vaccine. “Our arrangements are also put in place along with the security apparatus. It is likely that we get our stock of vaccine on Thursday,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.

The GB Nagar district during the inaugural session on January 16 will be giving shots to 800 health care workers at eight vaccination centres while the Ghaziabad district is scheduled to get 700 of the health workers vaccinated at seven selected centres.

According to GB Nagar’s immunisation officer Dr Neeraj Tyagi, the eight centres include Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute (better known as Child PGI), Sharda Hospital, Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Fortis Hospital, Apollo Hospital, Kailash Hospital, Jaypee Hospital and Yatharth Hospital.

The officials of the Ghaziabad health department said that they have identified seven locations -- Yashoda Hospital at Nehru Nagar and Kaushambi, Gayatri Hospital at Lohiya Nagar, district women’s hospital, Max Hospital at Vaishali, Shanti Gopal Hospital at Indirapuram and Le Crest Hospital at Vasundhara -- for the inaugural day vaccination session.

“We are trying to achieve 100% vaccination during the first and second phases,” DM Pandey added.

According to a communication from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has been allotted 1055500 vials.

About 21,543 doctors and medical staff have been identified for vaccination under the first phase in GB Nagar while about 21,800 have been identified in Ghaziabad under the entire phase I.