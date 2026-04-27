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Meerut police bust illegal arms factory in hidden basement, 11 arrested

A total of 11 pistols, along with 12 magazines and other manufacturing equipment, were recovered from their possession

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 09:12 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
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In a major crackdown, Meerut police unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing unit operating from a hidden basement of a house in Alipur under Lohiyanagar area here on Sunday. Eleven accused were arrested, produced before the court, and sent to jail the same day, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Avinash Pandey on Monday.

The concealed basement was being used for the manufacture and storage of illegal firearms. (VIDEO GRAB)

A total of 11 pistols, along with 12 magazines and other manufacturing equipment, were recovered from their possession, he added.

The SSP stated that the SWAT and surveillance teams received intelligence about an arms trafficking gang operating from a rented house in Alipur. Acting on the tip-off, police raided the premises, and found a secret passage hidden beneath a bed, leading to a basement. The concealed basement was being used for the manufacture and storage of illegal firearms. From the site, teams recovered 11 pistols, 12 magazines, and a complete set of tools and materials used in weapon production.

Later, the police apprehended several accused near Ghosipur cut in the Lohiyanagar area.

During investigation, it was revealed that the gang was led by Rahimuddin, a resident of Alipur, who is currently absconding. He was operating the illegal factory along with his associates Alauddin, Aslam, Umar, and Irfan.

Kingpin’s criminal history

Rahimuddin has multiple cases registered against him in Meerut and adjoining districts. He has previously been jailed twice in connection with cases under the Arms Act and attempted murder.

The police have also identified the buyers of the illegal weapons and launched a search to trace them, he added.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Aslam, son of Sharif, a resident of Islamabad, Lisari Gate (currently living in Zahidpur); Alauddin, son of Mohammad Yameen, a resident of Samar Garden; Anas, son of Dilshad, from Baseda under Chapar police station in Muzaffarnagar; Shakti, son of Sanjay, from Ladwari in Baghpat; Munir, son of Kamil, a resident of Samar Garden; Arish, son of Zakir, also from Samar Garden; Shiva Sharma, son of Pramod Sharma, from Neelkanth Havens Colony in TP Nagar; Guddu Saini, son of Atar Singh Saini, from Indiranagar in Brahmpuri; Rajan, son of Devendra Verma, from Dayashankar Colony in Brahmpuri; and Rajat Sharma, son of Rakesh Sharma, a resident of Rithani in Partapur, Meerut.

Police teams are actively searching for the absconding accused, and preparations are underway to announce a reward for the arrest of the kingpin Rahimuddin.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Meerut police bust illegal arms factory in hidden basement, 11 arrested
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Meerut police bust illegal arms factory in hidden basement, 11 arrested
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