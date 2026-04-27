Meerut police bust illegal arms factory in hidden basement, 11 arrested

In a major crackdown, Meerut police unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing unit operating from a hidden basement of a house in Alipur under Lohiyanagar area here on Sunday. Eleven accused were arrested, produced before the court, and sent to jail the same day, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Avinash Pandey on Monday.

The concealed basement was being used for the manufacture and storage of illegal firearms. (VIDEO GRAB)

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A total of 11 pistols, along with 12 magazines and other manufacturing equipment, were recovered from their possession, he added.

The SSP stated that the SWAT and surveillance teams received intelligence about an arms trafficking gang operating from a rented house in Alipur. Acting on the tip-off, police raided the premises, and found a secret passage hidden beneath a bed, leading to a basement. The concealed basement was being used for the manufacture and storage of illegal firearms. From the site, teams recovered 11 pistols, 12 magazines, and a complete set of tools and materials used in weapon production.

Later, the police apprehended several accused near Ghosipur cut in the Lohiyanagar area.

During investigation, it was revealed that the gang was led by Rahimuddin, a resident of Alipur, who is currently absconding. He was operating the illegal factory along with his associates Alauddin, Aslam, Umar, and Irfan.

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{{^usCountry}} SSP Pandey informed that the illegal arms manufacturing unit had been operating undetected under the jurisdiction of Lohiyanagar police for the past three months. During interrogation, one of the arrested accused, Alauddin, revealed that Rahimuddin had rented the house, where the illegal factory was being run. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SSP Pandey informed that the illegal arms manufacturing unit had been operating undetected under the jurisdiction of Lohiyanagar police for the past three months. During interrogation, one of the arrested accused, Alauddin, revealed that Rahimuddin had rented the house, where the illegal factory was being run. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The gang had supplied more than 150 pistols in recent months across districts including Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Meerut. The weapons were manufactured on demand, with each pistol being sold for ₹30,000 to ₹35,000. Rahimuddin personally sourced the raw materials from different shops to avoid suspicion, he further added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gang had supplied more than 150 pistols in recent months across districts including Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Meerut. The weapons were manufactured on demand, with each pistol being sold for ₹30,000 to ₹35,000. Rahimuddin personally sourced the raw materials from different shops to avoid suspicion, he further added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The alleged kingpin, Rahimuddin, along with 10 others, has been declared wanted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The alleged kingpin, Rahimuddin, along with 10 others, has been declared wanted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Station House Officer (SHO) of Lohiya Nagar, Sumit Tomar, said that the premises had been rented by Rahimuddin from a local resident. “The unit appears to have been running for nearly three months; however, the exact duration will be confirmed once the kingpin is arrested, as it is part of the ongoing detailed investigation,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Station House Officer (SHO) of Lohiya Nagar, Sumit Tomar, said that the premises had been rented by Rahimuddin from a local resident. “The unit appears to have been running for nearly three months; however, the exact duration will be confirmed once the kingpin is arrested, as it is part of the ongoing detailed investigation,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Kingpin’s criminal history

Rahimuddin has multiple cases registered against him in Meerut and adjoining districts. He has previously been jailed twice in connection with cases under the Arms Act and attempted murder.

The police have also identified the buyers of the illegal weapons and launched a search to trace them, he added.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Aslam, son of Sharif, a resident of Islamabad, Lisari Gate (currently living in Zahidpur); Alauddin, son of Mohammad Yameen, a resident of Samar Garden; Anas, son of Dilshad, from Baseda under Chapar police station in Muzaffarnagar; Shakti, son of Sanjay, from Ladwari in Baghpat; Munir, son of Kamil, a resident of Samar Garden; Arish, son of Zakir, also from Samar Garden; Shiva Sharma, son of Pramod Sharma, from Neelkanth Havens Colony in TP Nagar; Guddu Saini, son of Atar Singh Saini, from Indiranagar in Brahmpuri; Rajan, son of Devendra Verma, from Dayashankar Colony in Brahmpuri; and Rajat Sharma, son of Rakesh Sharma, a resident of Rithani in Partapur, Meerut.

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Police teams are actively searching for the absconding accused, and preparations are underway to announce a reward for the arrest of the kingpin Rahimuddin.

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