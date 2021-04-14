Meerut: Woman commits suicide, in-laws shoot video as proof of innocence

A 25-year-old married woman hanged herself to death after a family feud in village Daityana of Chapar police station on Sunday, while her husband and other family members shot her act on a mobile phone. Later, they shared the video as proof of their innocence, police said.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, the police swung into action and arrested the woman’s father-in-law Devendra and mother-in-law Savitri, and raids are being conducted to arrest her husband Ashish and her brother-in-law Sachin who are still at large.

SSP of Muzaffarnagar Abhishek Yadav said that a case under sections 498A, 304B, 506 of the IPC and sections 3 and 4 of the dowry prohibition act has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the woman’s father Anil Kumar.

He said that the initial investigation indicates that the video was shot from a window of the room, where the woman committed suicide, and family members and other villagers were present outside. “They tried to break the door and simultaneously shot the video too perhaps to create evidence that they were not involved in the incident,” said Yadav and added that the case has been registered on the complaint of the woman’s father.

The deceased, a resident of village Palri of Shahpur area in district Muzaffarnagar married Ashish of village Datiyan of Chapaar area a one-and-a-half-year ago. The couple has a daughter, but their relationship turned sour with time. In a fit of anger, after a feud with her husband, she locked the room from inside and hanged herself to death. Her husband and family members tried to break the door and a voice in the video could be heard saying ‘Apne aap fansi laga rahi hai’.

Her family has accused her husband and his family members of demanding dowry, torturing and compelling her to end her life.