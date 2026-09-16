Meerut’s Central Market: Bulldozers roll, six buildings razed on SC order

Bulldozers rolled into Meerut’s Shastri Nagar Central Market on Wednesday morning as the Uttar Pradesh Housing Board (Awas Vikas Parishad), backed by heavy police deployment, began demolition of buildings involved in a long-running dispute over the alleged commercial use of residential properties.

The demolition drive in progress at Central Market in Meerut on Wednesday (HT Photo)

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Six of the 44 properties covered by the Supreme Court’s July 14 order were demolished on Wednesday, days before the matter is scheduled to come up before the apex court on September 21; the authorities are required to submit a compliance report on the demolition action.

The Central Market and adjoining areas turned into a virtual fortress early on Wednesday, with police barricading major entry points and restricting movement in the area.

The extensive security arrangements affected regular movement in the area. Barricades were erected at major intersections and access to the Central Market was restricted. Children going to school were also stopped amid the security restrictions, while morning commuters and walkers were unable to enter the area normally.

Media personnel were also prevented from entering the demolition zone and were stopped from filming the operation. Officials cited security and law-and-order concerns while restricting access.

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{{^usCountry}} The Housing Board had earlier sealed 44 properties in the Central Market after finding commercial establishments operating from buildings meant for residential use. The properties included commercial complexes, schools, private hospitals, jewellery showrooms, sweet shops, dairies, salons and other establishments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Housing Board had earlier sealed 44 properties in the Central Market after finding commercial establishments operating from buildings meant for residential use. The properties included commercial complexes, schools, private hospitals, jewellery showrooms, sweet shops, dairies, salons and other establishments. {{/usCountry}}

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The Supreme Court, in its July 14 order, directed that the 44 properties be demolished. Following the order, officials surveyed the properties and served notices to their owners, giving them 15 days to remove the structures voluntarily. The deadline expired without complete compliance, prompting the authorities to initiate demolition.

The operation began around 9am on Wednesday, with JCB machines brought in to pull down the structures. The demolition triggered anger among traders in the market, who questioned the timing of the action ahead of the September 21 Supreme Court hearing.

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Traders said they had been assured during a Meerut shutdown on September 2 that no demolition or bulldozer action would take place before the Supreme Court hearing.

The authorities, however, maintained that action was being undertaken to comply with the Supreme Court’s directions.

Deputy housing commissioner Anil Kumar Singh said the action on Wednesday was carried out against six of the 44 properties that had been de-sealed. He said none of the six properties had approved building maps.

Singh added that owners of the remaining properties were undertaking demolition themselves in accordance with the prescribed norms.

The case dates back to the alleged conversion of residential buildings into commercial establishments in the Shastri Nagar Central Market area. Several properties had been sealed by the Housing Board during the proceedings, while some were subsequently de-sealed.