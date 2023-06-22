Minus the BJP, we are ready to work together with NPP: Meghalaya Congress chief

Meghalaya Congress president Vincent H Pala on Thursday said that his party is not averse to working with the National People’s Party (NPP), minus the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is a coalition partner in the state government.

Vincent H Pala is also the current Lok Sabha MP from Shillong parliamentary constituency. (HT Photo)

This development comes days after the opposition Congress joined hands with NPP, which heads the Meghalaya government, in toppling the UDP (United Democratic Party) led executive committee (EC) in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

On Monday, six Congress members of district council (MDC) joined hands with 12 NPP councilors to topple the UDP-led EC headed by Titosstarwell Chyne in a house of 30 members.

The picture last year was different with the party suspending five MLAs, including Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Ampareen Lyngdoh for supporting the NPP-led MDA government.

This time however, the state Congress chief chose to separate the two cases claiming that the MDCs had availed prior consent from the high command, which was not the case of the suspended legislators then.

He said, “At that time, we did not have a problem working with NPP. It was only because the BJP was there. It was clear, we can’t work together with BJP, that’s why in the case of Ampareen, it was different from today’s case. In this case, they have joined with the power given by Delhi AICC and that time they had gone on their own.”

Pala, also the current Lok Sabha MP from Shillong parliamentary constituency further testified that his party had no part in toppling the UDP-led EC but attributed it to a “fight between the NPP and the UDP.”

Categorically stating that the Congress will not benefit from the partnership with the NPP in the KHADC bearing in mind the ensuing district council elections in eight months, yet, according to him, the amendment to the Sixth Schedule, on which the party did not have a say, will now be heard.

“Now we can put our views forth and try to protect our people by entering in the district council and put up a resolution on how to amend the Sixth Schedule,” the MP said.

Stating that the BJP is trying to dilute the Sixth Schedule, by introducing a Bill in the Rajya Sabha in 2019, Pala said, “The government will take up the Bill but before that, they need a resolution from the district councils and the states. So, within these months we can influence a resolution to the policies in the council so that they can accept it especially for elections of the headman, rights of people in land tenure system, it is important for us to protect, preserve and promote our people in the council. So whatever decision we are taking, it will be in the interest of the Council,” he asserted.

Pala added that his party is ready to support the NPP-led MDA 2.0 sans the BJP.

“We will be very happy if we can manage to dictate to the NPP to sever its ties with the BJP. Minus the BJP, we are ready to support and work together with the NPP in the state, there is no doubt about it,” Pala told HT over phone.

Citing the recent KHADC case, Pala pointed out that in the KHADC where there is no BJP presence, the CEM was elected from the NPP and the deputy CEM is from the Congress.

“Had the BJP been there in the KHADC, the Congress would never be ready to lend support to the NPP and the Congress is very clear that the party is ready to work with anybody except the BJP,” he added, while stating that his party will remain in the Opposition bench in the assembly and will continue to take up various issues confronting the state and its people.

