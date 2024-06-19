 Meghalaya: Thunderstorms claim two lives, ravage homes; over 3,000 affected - Hindustan Times
Meghalaya: Thunderstorms claim two lives, ravage homes; over 3,000 affected

ByDavid Laitphlang
Jun 19, 2024 10:06 AM IST

Massive landslides and flooding were reported across the state, with some villages in East Khasi Hills incurring a loss of almost ₹1 crore

Incessant thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in most parts of Meghalaya over two days has claimed two lives and affected over 3,000 people so far, the state disaster management authority (MSDMA) said on Tuesday.

A flooded street in Meghalaya. (HT Photo)
A flooded street in Meghalaya. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Probino Warbah (48) of Tynring Village, East Khasi Hills, and Kantly Maram (49) of Nongkroh Rambrai village, West Khasi Hills. While Warbah died due to drowning on June 10, lightning killed Maram on June 12, MSDMA officials said.

Meanwhile, massive landslides and flooding were reported across the state, with Nongrim Warding and Thyllaw Warding villages in East Khasi Hills incurring a loss of almost 1 crore as its agricultural land and all produce were destroyed. The area is rich in areca nuts, peppers, betel leaves and bay leaves.

According to the Rangbah Shnong (village headman) of Thyllaw, Personal Kharlyngdoh, “By a rough estimate, we would say our loss is anything between 80 and 90 lakh.”

On the western part of the state, 39 families living in Selsella region were evacuated to government shelters after their homes were ravaged by flood waters in West Garo Hills.

So far, the total number of affected people in Selsella region is reported at 186, including 49 children. They have been provided with shelter at Sankarpara and Haldibari lower primary schools.

West Garo Hills deputy commissioner Jagdish Chelani informed that all the people in relief camps will be provided with free ration for three days.

“The ration being provided for the affected people comprise rice, dal, salt, mustard oil, potatoes and onions, which will be given for three days,” he informed.

