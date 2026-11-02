Mentally unwell man kills minor son in Ahmedabad village, sleeps beside body

A mentally disturbed man from a village in Ahmedabad district allegedly killed his 10-year-old son by smashing his head against the altar of a goddess in his house and slept beside the body on a cot, police said on Monday.

According to a complaint lodged by Bhartiben, the accused allegedly told her that he had sacrificed their only son so that no one in the family would become a "bhuva" after him. (Representational Image/PTI)

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The incident occurred at Vinchhiya village in Sanand taluka on Sunday night. The accused, Naresh Patel, a farm labourer, was at home with his son as his wife Bhartiben had gone to her parents' home after a quarrel with him, Sanand police station's inspector Jayprakash Chauhan said.

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According to a complaint lodged by Bhartiben, the accused allegedly told her that he had sacrificed their only son at the goddess's altar so that no one in the family would become a "bhuva" after him.

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{{^usCountry}} "The man killed his son at a small altar of a goddess in his house and slept next to his body on a cot. The accused is severely mentally disturbed. The boy's mother had left for her parents' home following an argument with her husband," Chauhan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The man killed his son at a small altar of a goddess in his house and slept next to his body on a cot. The accused is severely mentally disturbed. The boy's mother had left for her parents' home following an argument with her husband," Chauhan said. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused worked as a farm labourer. After a quarrel, his wife left for her parents' house, leaving the son with her husband because of his school.

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A neighbour called her on Sunday night to inform her about the incident. When she reached the village around 9.30 pm, she found the child lying on a cot covered in blood, with an injury on his forehead. Patel was lying on the same cot, his clothes bloodstained, according to the FIR.

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As per the woman, when she asked her husband about their son's death, Patel said his father was a "bhuva" for the goddess, and that he had taken on the role after him. He said he sacrificed their only son so that no one in the family would become a "bhuva" after him, she claimed.

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Patel grabbed the child by the legs, slammed him down two to three times before the goddess's altar in the house, struck him on the head with a stick and killed him, the complainant alleged.

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After being alerted, the police arrested the accused and launched an investigation into the case.