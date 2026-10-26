Mumbai: A 23-year-old man allegedly threw his nine-month-old boy off a sidewalk at Ghatkopar railway station following a dispute with his wife on Sunday evening. The accused, Jafar Shaikh, was arrested and booked for attempt to murder after the infant was rushed to hospital for treatment, police said. Father throws 9-month-old son off Ghatkopar skywalk after row with wife

According to the police, Jafar’s wife, Aarti Shaikh, 22, was waiting with their son, Aarav, on the Ghatkopar station skywalk when he arrived and took the child, saying he was taking him away.

Jafar allegedly threatened to throw both his wife and son off the skywalk before abusing her. When Aarti pleaded with him, he allegedly threw the infant from the structure, police said.

With the help of locals, Aarti rushed down to reach her son. Aarav was taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where he received first aid, before being shifted to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion on doctors’ advice. The child suffered serious head injuries and is undergoing treatment, officials said.

The couple, who married two years ago, had reportedly been having disputes over minor issues for the past few months. Jafar works as a salesman at a garment store and is allegedly addicted to drugs, police said.

He has been booked under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.