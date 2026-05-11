Retired army officer kills son, dies by suicide after son disapproves second marriage

A domestic dispute in Ludhiana’s New Agar Nagar turned deadly after a retired army officer allegedly shot his son following a heated argument and later died by suicide by consuming poison on Sunday. The police have seized the licensed weapon used in the crime and initiated further investigation. (Representational Image/ AFP)

The deceased were identified as Surinder Singh, a retired serviceman, and his son Gursharan Singh alias Ginni. Preliminary investigation revealed the cause of the altercation which was the son’s disapproval of his father’s second marriage.

According to the police, Surinder Singh had been planning to remarry, nearly five years after the death of his wife. However, Gursharan Singh had reportedly been opposing the decision for nearly three years, which led to frequent quarrels between the two.

On Sunday night, the issue again triggered an argument between the father and son, which soon escalated. In a fit of rage, Surinder Singh allegedly took out his licensed 12-bore double-barrel gun and chased Gursharan into the street before opening fire on him. Gursharan sustained serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Singh then returned to his house and committed suicide by consuming poison. Both were rushed to a hospital by neighbours but were announced dead on arrival.

The police have seized the licensed weapon used in the crime and initiated further investigation. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. Officials said statements of family members and neighbours were being recorded to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

Gursharan worked as a driver, while his two sisters settled abroad in England and Canada.