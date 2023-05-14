Wish to become an IAS officer, eradicate corruption: ISC topper from Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ A meritorious student of Girls’ High School (GHS) and College in Prayagraj, Mawra Nasib secured the all-India third rank in CISCE’s Class 12 exams on Sunday. A resident of Ashok Nagar, she secured 98 marks in English, 99 in Hindi, 98 in Sociology, 100 in History, and 100 in Political Science too, taking her percentage to 99.25.

Mawra’s father Nasib Ahmed is a retired deputy general manager from Indian Bank and her mother Gausia Nafees is a homemaker. Her elder sister Madiha Naseeb appeared in NEET this year. When asked about her aspirations, Mawra said, “I want to become an IAS officer to eradicate corruption from the country. IAS officers make an important contribution to running the country. As an IAS officer, she can help India become corruption free and further improve its standing in the world.”

Interestingly, Mawra posted this excellent score without any coaching classes. She lays importance on revising lessons daily after coming from school. “I always paid full attention to the topics taught by the teacher and made it a point to revise them every day as part of my preparations,” she said.

Mawra added that she used to study for 9-10 hours each day on every school holiday. Her favourite subject is Sociology. An avid reader in her spare time, Mawra considers the late Princess Diana as her role model. Her advice to Class 12th students is to take whatever is being taught in the school seriously and revise the topics at home that very day. She now wishes to get into the Hindu College of Delhi University for further studies.

