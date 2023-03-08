Met dept warns of heatwave in Goa for two days

The Meteorological Department has issued a heat wave warning for Goa over the coming two days in view of the persistence of above normal temperatures in the coastal state since mid-February. The ongoing dry heat wave is said to be a major contributory factor that has prompted wildfires in Goa’s Mhadei wildlife sanctuary. (HT Photo)

The news will offer little respite to the Goa Forest Department, that is battling several simultaneous wildfires especially within the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary and in several other parts of the state.

“Because of the strengthening of easterly winds, clear sky conditions and delay in setting time of sea breeze, the maximum temperature over Goa is likely to remain 4-6 °C higher than its normal value. Persistence of these conditions is likely to satisfy the criteria of Heat wave over the region on 8th &9th March,” the IMD Goa’s observatory stated.

Sea breeze helps regulate temperature by bring in moist air from the sea and increasing humidity.

“Maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees from 11th March onwards. The warnings are issued based on latest observations and numerical weather prediction model guidance,” the Department said.

A heat wave warning is issued when the maximum temperature is greater than or equal to 37°C or departure of maximum temperature from normal is greater than 4.5°C for two continuous days, then the second day is considered to have realised the heat wave conditions.

The ongoing dry heat wave is said to be a major contributory factor that has prompted wildfires in Goa’s Mhadei wildlife sanctuary as well as in several other parts of the state that have been raging for the fourth day now, despite earlier claims that they have been doused.

On Wednesday, the Goa government with the help of the Navy conducted an aerial survey to ascertain the extent of the wildfires and help douse the flames.

“On the request of the Forest Department, the Navy deployed Helicopters for an aerial survey to ascertain the status of the forest fire. Assessment of the extent of fire is underway and through site specific forestry management practices appropriate measures will be taken in fire affected forest areas. The department is closely monitoring the situation and strict action will be taken in this matter,” forest minister Vishwajit Rane said.

“Strict instructions have been given to the DCF (deputy conservator of forests), orders have been issued to post DCFs in various ranges in all the areas. Entry into the wildlife sanctuaries will be prohibited, people will not be allowed to put out wildfires. The RFOs and the forest guards posted in their respective areas will have to stay there 24/7 to monitor wildfires,” he added.

“A major fire was reported in Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday. Upon request by District Administration, #IndianNavy Dornier from INS Hansa undertook a survey of the area and localised the fire. Fire fighting equipment were flown in from Naval Units based at Kochi & Mumbai. Multiple sorties for fighting fire were undertaken by Seaking aircraft of the Indian Navy in bad weather. Fire was systematically contained to large extent jointly with forest department local population,” the Navy said in a statement.