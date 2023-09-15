MeT sounds yellow alert in six Himachal districts
The meteorological centre in Shimla has issued a yellow alert for six districts in Himachal Pradesh, warning of heavy rains and the possibility of flash floods. A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect northwest India from September 15, with the wet spell predicted to continue until September 21. Himachal Pradesh has already received 22% more rainfall than normal during the monsoon season, leading to havoc and the deaths of 272 people in rain-related incidents.
As many as six districts of the state are likely to receive heavy rains on Friday, the meteorological centre in Shimla said while issuing a yellow alert and cautioned of flash floods in Sirmaur district.
The MeT warned of heavy rains at isolated places in Mandi, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts on Friday. A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of September 15, it added. Predicting a wet spell in the region till September 21, the weather department has forecast light to moderate rains in the low and mid hills of the state and moderate rain or snowfall in the higher reaches.
Monsoon remained normal in the state on Thursday and light to moderate rains lashed some parts. During the ongoing monsoon season, Himachal Pradesh received 840.6 mm of rain from June 1 to September 15 against a normal rainfall of 689.6mm, an excess of 22%, data released by the MeT showed.
Heavy rain wreaked havoc in the state in July and August. Since the onset of monsoon in the hill state on June 24 till September 13, about 272 persons have died in rain-related incidents.