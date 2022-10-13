Milk firm distributor shot at in broad daylight, robbed of daily payments

LUCKNOW: In a broad daylight incident, a 32-year-old distributor of Namaste India, a popular milk brand, was shot at by two motorcycle-borne miscreants and robbed of his daily payments. The victim, Kuldeep Mishra, is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be critical.

The incident took place on Mohan Road under the Para police station limits of Lucknow on Thursday afternoon when Mishra was returning home after collecting payment from his clients. His motorcycle was intercepted by two bike-borne assailants about 250 metres ahead of his house. The two men tried to snatch away his bag and when Mishra resisted their attempts, they fired at him. Within seconds, the criminals left the spot leaving Mishra bleeding profusely.

Rahul Raj, Lucknow’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South, said, “A passer-by spotted Mishra and informed the police. Subsequently, the police team, sent to the spot, rushed Mishra to Era Medical College where he is currently battling for life.”

The DCP added, “Primary investigation suggests that the assailants were following the victim for several kilometres before intercepting him. This suggests they knew Mishra and his daily routine. According to the victim’s brother, Mishra’s daily collection was about ₹60,000-70,000.”

Police have lodged a case against unidentified assailants based on the complaint filed by his brother. “We are trying to trace the assailants through CCTV footage. Further probe is underway,” DCP Raj added.