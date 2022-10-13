Mining trader shot dead in Uttarakhand’s US Nagar

A 58-year-old mining trader was shot dead by assailants in a village of Kashipur in Uttarakhand’s US Nagar on Thursday,police said.

He was reading the newspaper when two bike borne assailants arrived there and pumped bullets into his body. He died on the spot.

“We have formed a special investigative team (SIT) under Superintendent of police (crime) to unveil the murder. Our personnel are trying to identify the criminals through scanning CCTV cameras,” said Manjunath TC, senior superintendent of police, US Nagar district.

Mahal Singh, of Zurka village under Kashipur police station was reading a newspaper in the courtyard at about 8.30am on Thursday. Two bike borne assailants arrived there, before Singh could understand they suddenly fired on him and fled riding bike.

Singh tried to chase them but soon fell down. His relatives rushed him to hospital but the doctors declared him dead. His murder not only created panic in villagers but stirred the police force who was engaged in the Kunda woman murder case, in which a farmer’s wife was killed in a cross-firing between Uttar Pradesh police personnel and local villagers when the latter had come to arrest a person accused in illegal sand mining case.

Police including senior officers rushed to the spot and gathered necessary information. Police launched a drive to nab the accused and handed over the deceased’s body to the family after a post-mortem. As this story is filed, police are waiting for a complaint to file the FIR.

“SIT will comprise a 14-member team including one circle officer of police, one inspector, six sub inspectors and five constables,” said the SSP.

Police are investigating old enmity or rivalry angle in mining trade in Kashipur, said an official.