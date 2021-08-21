Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Minor girl raped in E Champaran

By HT Correspondent, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 09:52 PM IST
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two people in connivance with her friend at a village in Bihar’s East Champaran district, police said on Saturday.

In an FIR (first information report) lodged at Chakiya police station of the district, the girl’s mother said the incident took place on August 17 when two men took her to a village orchard and raped her.

“It was around 11pm on August 17 when one of her classmates (a girl) called her outside the house where two men were waiting. When she did not return till late, we started a search. When we reached the orchard, three of them (including her friend) escaped,” the girl’s mother has said in the complaint.

The girl’s father accused the village headman of pressuring them not to lodge the case. “For whole day on August 18, we were stopped from approaching police and pressured to settle the matter at village level by the village headman Babloo (Jamshed Alam). Later, on August 19, we approached the police which took time to lodge the case,” said the father of the girl, who is a class X student.

Meanwhile, Nirmal Kumar, station house officer (SHO) Chakiya police station said that victim’s statement had been recorded in the court. “We are waiting for the medical examination report,” he said, adding that raids were on to nab the accused.

