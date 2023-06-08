Facing repeated harassment, minor girl sets herself on fire; condition critical

LUCKNOW Facing constant harassment from a youth, a minor girl from a village in Jalaun set herself on fire on Thursday. Following the incident, her relatives rushed her to a hospital in Jalaun. Later, she was referred to a facility in Jhansi. The condition of the girl was critical at the time of filing this report. The condition of the girl was critical at the time of filing this report. (HT Photo)

“On the complaint of the minor girl’s father, the police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and have intensified the process to nab the youth,” said Sameer Kumar Singh, inspector-in-charge of the case.

According to the victim’s father, “On Monday (June 5), a young man, named Nikki, harassed my daughter on the phone. He used to harass my daughter every day. Troubled by this repeated harassment, she locked herself in a room and set herself on fire.” The accused would also send obscene clips to the girl, he added.