Minor girl thrashed: Police step up efforts to arrest assaulter

Kanpur: Police have identified the man who allegedly physically assaulted and critically injured a 12-year-old girl in Kannauj’s Gursahaigunj, said senior officials in the department, adding that a case of rape and attempt to murder, and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act was registered against the incident on a complaint of the girl’s family.

Meanwhile, the Kannauj police have pooled in ₹6 lakh for the treatment of the minor girl at a private hospital in Kanpur. “The case will be solved shortly. We are quite close,” said Kannauj SP Kunwar Anupam Singh.

The girl was found severely injured on the premises of a government guest house on Sunday evening. She has suffered two fractures on her skull and gashes on the hands, said an official.

In a video that was uploaded to social media, a policeman could be seen carrying the injured girl to the hospital in an autorickshaw even as bystanders recorded the incident on their mobile phones. The security guard of the guest house told the police that he had found the girl soaked in blood and squirming in pain.

“The police have identified the accused and attempts are on to arrest him,” Singh said adding that the girl was getting better. She had reportedly gone out to buy a piggy bank but did not return home, prompting her family members to launch a search for her.

A panel of five doctors has been formed for the girl’s examination when she gets better.

“In the CCTV visuals of the guest house, the minor could be seen talking and walking behind a man, who passed through the guest alone twice more,” according to the police.