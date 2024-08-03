Minor’s rape in Ayodhya: CM assures justice, promises bulldozer action: Victim’s mother

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has assured justice to the 12-year-old rape victim’s mother from Ayodhya district. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The victim’s mother, who met the chief minister at his official residence in Lucknow on Friday, said to the media, “CM has assured that there will be bulldozer action and exemplary punishment for the culprit.”

The Ayodhya Police on Thursday arrested a bakery owner and his employee for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daily wage employee for over two months. The girl became pregnant because of the sexual assault. The incident took place in Bhadarsa town under Purakalandar police station of Ayodhya district. The Ayodhya police administration has suspended the station house officer of Purakalandar police station Ratan Sharma and Bhadarsa police outpost incharge Akhilesh Gupta. The main accused, Moid Khan, is a Samajwadi Party functionary, police said while identifying the other accused as Raju Khan.

After meeting Adityanath, the mother told the media that the chief minister said the government stands with them and emphasized that those who committed the heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest punishment.

The victim’s mother said she had demanded the death penalty for the perpetrators.

She said the chief minister assured her that the government is committed to delivering justice at all costs.

The mother also mentioned that the chief minister assured her that the properties of the accused Samajwadi Party leader Moid Khan will be investigated and any illegal properties will be demolished.

BJP MLA from Bikapur Amit Singh Chauhan was also present at the meeting.

Ayodhya SSP Raj Karan Nayyar said the accused video recorded the assault on the minor.

“Over two-and-a-half months, Khan continued to sexually abuse her, using the video to intimidate and threaten her. Khan committed these acts with the assistance of Raju, his employee,” the SSP said.

“The crime came to light when the minor became pregnant,” said the officer.

Following the family’s complaint, the police have filed a case against the accused under the Pocso Act.

Nayyar said the victim’s father passed away two years ago.