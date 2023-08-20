2-year-old girl & mother rescued from kidnappers’ clutches in Varanasi

VARANASI A 2-year-old girl and her mother were successfully freed from the clutches of two kidnappers on Sunday afternoon, according to the police. The kidnappers had taken the young girl hostage at knifepoint within her residence located in VDA colony, situated in the Shivpur area of Varanasi. They then proceeded to demand a ransom of ₹10 lakh, as reported by the police.

(HT Photo)

Both of the kidnappers are below the age of 20 and have been identified as Vishwajeet Gond (aka Vikki Gond) and Manish Paswan (aka Prince). These accused individuals are residents of the same locality, said Atul Anjan Tripathi, the Assistant Commissioner of Police for Cantt. A case has been filed against both of them under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.

According to the police account, Bhailal, a retired NTPC engineer, resides in the VDA colony within the Chandmari locality, falling under the jurisdiction of the Shivpur police station area. On Sunday afternoon, two young men knocked on his door. As Bhailal opened the door and stepped out, the youths expressed their intention to speak with him. However, they abruptly entered and locked the door behind them.

Subsequently, they held his 2-year-old granddaughter and daughter-in-law hostage at knifepoint. Threatening to kill the duo, they demanded a ransom of ₹10 lakh. The commotion prompted Bhailal to raise an alarm and call for assistance. His neighbours promptly contacted the police. Senior police officials swiftly arrived at the scene, and a significant police force was deployed in the vicinity.

Atul Anjan Tripathi, initiated a dialogue with the kidnappers. In a determined effort, the police managed to unlock the door and apprehend both kidnappers, successfully freeing the young girl and her mother from their perilous situation. During the confrontation, Tripathi sustained injuries to his hands while subduing the two abductors.

Commissioner of Police, Ashok Mutha Jain, announced a reward of ₹50,000 for the police team’s efforts and recommended a DG police commendation disc for the team that successfully rescued the mother and daughter duo.

The police team consisted of various members -- including Additional Commissioner of (Law and Order) Shivasimpi Channappa, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Varuna Zone, Amit Kumar, ADCP for Varuna Zone, Manish Kumar Shandilya, ACP Atul Anjan Tripathi, Inspector SOG Sunil Singh, and Station Officer Shivpur Vaidyanath Singh. The local community expressed their gratitude to the police for their rapid response and effective action.

