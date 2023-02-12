‘Mission Mahavijay 2024’: BJP aims at 45 LS, 200 assembly seats in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In its executive meeting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set the mission Mahavijay 2024 for general election next year aiming to win 45 Lok Sabha and 200 Assembly seats in the state.

In the meeting, held in Nashik on Friday and Saturday, the office bearers of the party have been directed to effectively use social media platforms and win over voters in the age group of 18-30 and also combat the negative narrative set by the opposition.

The state executive is held, in the presence of state and central leaders, every three months to review the targets set and decide the programme to be undertaken in the near future.

The meeting was held by the office bearers from state to district level, MLAs and MPs and central leaders including union ministers Piyush Goyal, Kapil Patil, national general secretary Vinod Tawde and secretary Pankaja Munde among others.

The office bearers were directed to win Shiv Sena (UBT) vote share as it is the real Hindu vote bank and was eager to come to them after the party led by Uddhav Thackeray joined hands with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party. The office bearers were also directed to ensure that the lower middle-class votes, polled by Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, are diverted to BJP.

In his opening speech, state unit chief of the party Chadrashekhar Bawankule is said to have told party leaders to effectively use social media. “The 2024 election will be fought on social media with the opposition trying to set false narrative against governments. We cannot afford to be inactive on social media as crores of voters in the age group of 18 to 30 use these platforms.

“Our governments at Centre and State have been doing a fabulous job, but we are failing to take the work to the common man. By taking the schemes rolled out by Modi government and the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state, you can win the votes of the people that believe in development but have been voting for opposition parties.”

Tawde said that the BJP will have raised the bar of voting percentage to around 45% from 28% it polled in last election.

In the concluding speech, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the party has been introspecting the defeat in the legislative council from Amravati graduate constituency.

“The leaders should not allow the worker in them to die even for a minute. Amravati defeat is an alarming bell for us, and we should take a lesson from it. Congress lost its ground because it became the party of the leaders and not workers, and it is the difference between them and us,” said Fadnavis.

