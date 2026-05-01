Leh, The misty mountains and clear sky at Jive-Tsal here, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the exposition of Buddha relics coinciding with the sacred occasion of Buddha Purnima, seemed to echo the quiet, collective mood of thousands gathered in reverence.

Misty skies, gentle snowfall frame Buddha relics exposition at Leh

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As devotees assembled at Jive-Tsal at Photang, the towering peaks stood draped in fresh snow, gentle enough that people remained still, many with folded hands, some looking skyward, others closing their eyes in silent prayer.

There was a shared sense that the weather was not merely passing.

For many, drizzle and snow carried meaning, seen as a blessing marking the rare exposition of Gautama Buddha's sacred relics.

In the cold desert landscape of Ladakh, such a shift in weather during a spiritual event was widely perceived as auspicious.

The relics, which arrived in Leh on April 28, have drawn thousands of devotees from across Ladakh and beyond.

In Buddhist tradition, Buddha relics are regarded as embodiments of his presence and teachings, often believed to carry spiritual energy that inspires peace, compassion and mindfulness among followers.

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{{^usCountry}} Their public exposition is considered rare and deeply significant, offering devotees an opportunity for reflection and blessings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their public exposition is considered rare and deeply significant, offering devotees an opportunity for reflection and blessings. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Tsering Dorjay, President of the Ladakh Buddhist Association , said the mood among people had been shaped by what they saw as signs in nature since the relics reached Leh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tsering Dorjay, President of the Ladakh Buddhist Association , said the mood among people had been shaped by what they saw as signs in nature since the relics reached Leh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "When the relics arrived, the sky was covered with clouds and the mountain peaks turned white with snow. People felt it was an auspicious moment, like Lord Buddha was blessing Ladakh," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When the relics arrived, the sky was covered with clouds and the mountain peaks turned white with snow. People felt it was an auspicious moment, like Lord Buddha was blessing Ladakh," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that a rainbow was also sighted above Spituk Monastery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that a rainbow was also sighted above Spituk Monastery. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Such signs strengthen faith. At a time when the world is facing violence, the presence of these relics sends a message of peace and compassion," Dorjay said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Such signs strengthen faith. At a time when the world is facing violence, the presence of these relics sends a message of peace and compassion," Dorjay said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tsering Gyalsan, a local monk said the atmosphere during the exposition reflected an inner stillness among people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tsering Gyalsan, a local monk said the atmosphere during the exposition reflected an inner stillness among people. {{/usCountry}}

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"The weather became gentle, and so did the minds of people. The drizzle and snow are seen as purification, it felt like a blessing for everyone present," he said.

Devotee Thainlas Angchauk recalled how the moment unfolded quietly.

"When snowfall began at the distant mountains, no one reacted loudly. People just stood in silence. It felt peaceful, as if the moment belonged to something beyond us," he said.

Padma Norzin, a school teacher, said the connection between the surroundings and the gathering was unmistakable.

"The mountains, the clouds, and the snowfall created a sense of calm. It made people more reflective, more aware of why they had come," she said.

Tashi Dolma, another teacher, said the changing sky seemed to carry a deeper message.

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"The shifting weather reminded us of impermanence, but also of peace. For many, it felt like a blessing they could feel, not just see," she said.

As the clouds slowly lifted later in the day, revealing snow-lined ridges against a clearing sky, the crowd began to disperse. Yet what remained was a shared feeling, that in Leh, on Buddha Purnima, the weather had not merely accompanied the occasion, but had quietly become part of its meaning.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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