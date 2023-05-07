Mizoram reports third Covid-19 death in May
Mizoram on Saturday reported its third Covid death in over six months, taking the state’s death tally to 729 (0.3%).
Zonunmawii, 36, a resident of Bukpui village, died of Covid Pneumonia at the Zoram Medical College-State Referral Hospital (ZMC-SRH) on Saturday.
This is the third recorded death due to Covid-19 in the state in over six months since October 29 last year.
Earlier on May 1, a 63-year-old woman died from Covid-19 at LRM hospital in Aizwal and on May 5, a 70-year-old man from Aizawl’s Zuangtui locality also died from Covid-19 at Zoram Medical College.
On Saturday, Mizoram recorded 22 new cases of Covid-19. The fresh cases were detected from 82 samples tested, while 15 patients were discharged on Saturday.
The state currently has 116 (0.05%) active Covid cases.