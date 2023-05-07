Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Mizoram reports third Covid-19 death in May

Mizoram reports third Covid-19 death in May

ByEzrela Dalidia Fanai
May 07, 2023 06:36 PM IST

This is the third recorded death due to Covid-19 in the state in over six months since October 29 last year

Mizoram on Saturday reported its third Covid death in over six months, taking the state’s death tally to 729 (0.3%).

(Representative Photo)

Zonunmawii, 36, a resident of Bukpui village, died of Covid Pneumonia at the Zoram Medical College-State Referral Hospital (ZMC-SRH) on Saturday.

This is the third recorded death due to Covid-19 in the state in over six months since October 29 last year.

Also Read: Mizoram reports first Covid death in 6 months

Earlier on May 1, a 63-year-old woman died from Covid-19 at LRM hospital in Aizwal and on May 5, a 70-year-old man from Aizawl’s Zuangtui locality also died from Covid-19 at Zoram Medical College.

On Saturday, Mizoram recorded 22 new cases of Covid-19. The fresh cases were detected from 82 samples tested, while 15 patients were discharged on Saturday.

The state currently has 116 (0.05%) active Covid cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mizoram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP