Mizoram reports third Covid-19 death in May

Mizoram on Saturday reported its third Covid death in over six months, taking the state’s death tally to 729 (0.3%).

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zonunmawii, 36, a resident of Bukpui village, died of Covid Pneumonia at the Zoram Medical College-State Referral Hospital (ZMC-SRH) on Saturday.

This is the third recorded death due to Covid-19 in the state in over six months since October 29 last year.

Also Read: Mizoram reports first Covid death in 6 months

Earlier on May 1, a 63-year-old woman died from Covid-19 at LRM hospital in Aizwal and on May 5, a 70-year-old man from Aizawl’s Zuangtui locality also died from Covid-19 at Zoram Medical College.

On Saturday, Mizoram recorded 22 new cases of Covid-19. The fresh cases were detected from 82 samples tested, while 15 patients were discharged on Saturday.

The state currently has 116 (0.05%) active Covid cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON