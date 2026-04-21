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MLA Achumbemo calls for boosting local pork production in Nagaland

MLA Achumbemo calls for boosting local pork production in Nagaland

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 08:29 pm IST
PTI |
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Kohima, Naga People's Front secretary general and MLA Achumbemo Kikon on Tuesday called for scaling up local pork production in Nagaland to bridge a major supply deficit, while urging educated unemployed youth to take up entrepreneurship in the sector.

MLA Achumbemo calls for boosting local pork production in Nagaland

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the pork store here, Kikon, while highlighting the scale of pork demand, said Nagaland requires around 60,000 tonne of pork annually, while local production stands at only 30,000 tonne, leaving a 50 per cent shortfall.

The supply gap presents major economic opportunities for local entrepreneurs and farmers, he said.

Describing pork as integral to Naga culture and festivals, Kikon said the sector holds strong market potential, with demand already firmly established.

He also stressed the need to promote hygienic pork production and consumption, saying quality and food safety must become a priority.

He urged educated youth to explore business opportunities, particularly in piggery and allied sectors, saying government jobs have reached a saturation point.

With the Kohima outlet becoming Piggman's 11th store, including company-owned and franchise outlets, Basumatary said the brand aims to expand further across the Northeast and beyond while promoting a local northeastern brand nationally.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / MLA Achumbemo calls for boosting local pork production in Nagaland
Home / Cities / Other Cities / MLA Achumbemo calls for boosting local pork production in Nagaland
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