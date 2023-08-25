MNNIT director dubs recent faculty recruitment fair

Director of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad Prof RS Verma on Thursday categorically dismissed all allegations of anomalies in the recently conducted faculty recruitments and reiterated that the entire process was undertaken in a free and fair manner in accordance with the laid down norms.

His statement comes a day after the MNNIT Teachers’ Association flayed the agitation by a section of teachers alleging anomalies in the recently held teachers’ recruitment process.

Addressing a section of media persons at MNNIT, Prof Verma said that all recruitment guidelines were followed in the process and the Board of Governors (BoG)—the apex decision-making body of the institute— too has already approved the appointments made on the basis of the recommendations of the selection committees.

He said that the last faculty recruitment process that saw 71 selections was now over.

“Applications for the recruitment of teachers in the institute have been invited under the rolling advertisement now. The last date of this rolling advertisement has been kept as September 3, and all teachers who did not get selected last time can apply afresh under it. Our efforts would be to ensure the selection process under this rolling advertisement also gets completed soon as per the rules,” he added.

Prof Verma appealed to a section of teachers who have been demonstrating over the issue on the institute campus since August 12 to end their stir in the interest of the institution.

MNNIT acting registrar Prof Ramesh Pandey and dean (planning and development) Prof Ravi Prakash Tewari were also present on the occasion.

