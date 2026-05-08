Mob kills Bhubaneswar constable after two-wheeler collision, alleged assault on women: Police

A Government Railway Police (GRP) constable was beaten to death and his friend critically injured by a mob on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Thursday after their bike allegedly collided with a scooty carrying two women who accused the deceased of harassing, police said.

Police officers said that deceased constable Soumya Ranjan Swain and his friend Om Prakash were near the Ramachandrapur bridge when their bike collided with the scooty

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Police officers said that deceased constable Soumya Ranjan Swain and his friend Om Prakash were near the Ramachandrapur bridge when their bike collided with the scooty.

“An argument broke out after the collision and the women accused the two men of attempting to sexually assault them. Local residents soon gathered at the spot, allegedly tied them up and assaulted them with sticks. Witnesses said the mob snatched away the motorcycle keys to prevent the two from fleeing,” an officer said.

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena said preliminary investigation suggested that Swain and his friend had overtaken the women’s scooter before turning their motorcycle around, leading to the collision.

“The local villagers who came to rescue the girls allegedly assaulted the constable and his friend. The injured survivor has not yet recorded his statement, which is crucial to the investigation,” Meena said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said one of the women filed an FIR against the deceased constable. “We have registered the FIR and further investigation is underway. Several persons seen assaulting the youths in videos have been identified and legal action will be taken against them,” the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said one of the women filed an FIR against the deceased constable. “We have registered the FIR and further investigation is underway. Several persons seen assaulting the youths in videos have been identified and legal action will be taken against them,” the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Videos circulating on social media showed the assault continuing even in the presence of police personnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Videos circulating on social media showed the assault continuing even in the presence of police personnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rejecting allegations that police failed to intervene, Meena said PCR personnel tried to rescue the victims and shifted them to hospital with the help of local police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rejecting allegations that police failed to intervene, Meena said PCR personnel tried to rescue the victims and shifted them to hospital with the help of local police. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Swain’s mother, Kavita Swain, however, alleged that the assault was premeditated. “From the way they were attacked, it does not look like a spontaneous reaction. They seemed determined to kill my son,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swain’s mother, Kavita Swain, however, alleged that the assault was premeditated. “From the way they were attacked, it does not look like a spontaneous reaction. They seemed determined to kill my son,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from serving as a GRP constable, Swain also worked part-time as a gym trainer. His friend Om Prakash was also associated with gym training activities.

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