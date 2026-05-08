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Mob kills Bhubaneswar constable after two-wheeler collision, alleged assault on women: Police

Government Railway Police (GRP) constable was beaten to death and his friend critically injured by a mob on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Thursday

Published on: May 08, 2026 03:52 am IST
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
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A Government Railway Police (GRP) constable was beaten to death and his friend critically injured by a mob on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Thursday after their bike allegedly collided with a scooty carrying two women who accused the deceased of harassing, police said.

Police officers said that deceased constable Soumya Ranjan Swain and his friend Om Prakash were near the Ramachandrapur bridge when their bike collided with the scooty

Police officers said that deceased constable Soumya Ranjan Swain and his friend Om Prakash were near the Ramachandrapur bridge when their bike collided with the scooty.

“An argument broke out after the collision and the women accused the two men of attempting to sexually assault them. Local residents soon gathered at the spot, allegedly tied them up and assaulted them with sticks. Witnesses said the mob snatched away the motorcycle keys to prevent the two from fleeing,” an officer said.

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena said preliminary investigation suggested that Swain and his friend had overtaken the women’s scooter before turning their motorcycle around, leading to the collision.

“The local villagers who came to rescue the girls allegedly assaulted the constable and his friend. The injured survivor has not yet recorded his statement, which is crucial to the investigation,” Meena said.

Apart from serving as a GRP constable, Swain also worked part-time as a gym trainer. His friend Om Prakash was also associated with gym training activities.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Mob kills Bhubaneswar constable after two-wheeler collision, alleged assault on women: Police
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Mob kills Bhubaneswar constable after two-wheeler collision, alleged assault on women: Police
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