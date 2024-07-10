Modern super-speciality children’s hospital to be ready soon in SRNH campus

For better treatment of children, Sangam City will soon get the gift of a model super-specialty children’s hospital. Once this facility is ready, it will be a relief to the people who rush to other cities for specialised treatment of children. The children’s hospital being constructed in front of the existing MLN Medical College’s PG Hostel, located on the SRN Hospital (HT Photo)

The hospital is being constructed in front of the existing MLN Medical College’s PG Hostel, located on the SRN Hospital campus, informed officials.

The construction of the six-story facility is being undertaken at a cost of approximately ₹25 crores and is now in its final stage of completion. The installation work of wires and fire hydrant points is ongoing.

The construction agency is expected to formally hand over the hospital building to MLNMC officials by September 2024. The construction of the hospital started in 2019 and was supposed to be completed in two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the work came to a halt and restarted after the situation normalized, shared officials.

In charge of the construction management of the hospital, Dr Man Singh said that with the opening of this 250-bed hospital, better treatment facilities will be available for children of Prayagraj and a dozen nearby districts including Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and Chitrakoot. After its construction, the facilities of Sarojini Naidu Children’s Hospital will be shifted here, he added.

The new hospital building will be equipped with central AC and have a 24-hour emergency facility. It will have facilities for central pathology, an operation theater, automatic ventilators, a modular kitchen and laundry. Currently, the Sarojini Naidu Children’s Hospital is under pressure as it is handling more patients than its capacity, said officials.

Dufferin hospital to expand its SNCU

A Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) has been established in District Women (Dufferin) Hospital to give a new lease of life to critically ill newborn babies. Currently, there are 12 beds in the unit. Soon, six more beds will be added, informed hospital officials. Manager of Dufferin Hospital Bhupendra Singh informed that the process of adding more life-saving equipment and a greater number of beds is currently underway.

By August 2024, these arrangements will be completed, he added.

In the SNCU, newborn babies from 0-18 days will be admitted. This includes newborns who suffer from jaundice, breathing problems, low weight, and premature babies (born before the scheduled time). Infant oxygen support beds have radiant warmers and phototherapy facilities. The radiant warmer is a device that helps maintain the body temperature of babies.