Mohali police hold flag march ahead of Punjab assembly elections

Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections scheduled on February 14, Mohali police along with Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) on Tuesday held a flag march in the city.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said the march aimed to warn anti-social elements against disrupting law and order and build confidence among residents about their security.

The march was held in the markets of Phases 3B2, 3B1 and 7. The teams then went across the city in vehicles.

Superintendent of police (headquarter) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mahesh Inder Singh led the march.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

25 officials contracted Covid in 24 hours: HC

A Punjab and Haryana high court official on Tuesday said that in the past 24 hours, as many as 25 HC officials have tested positive for Covid. A total of 35 officials have been tested positive in the past three days, including registrar general of the HC, Sanjiv Berry, who tested positive on Sunday. From Monday, the court has further curtailed operations and only 50% judges are holding the court. The high court shifted to virtual hearings only on January 5.

Car set ablaze in Sector 20

A car parked outside a house in Sector 20 was set ablaze. Owner Vinod Kumar said he heard some noise at night, and saw his vehicle engulfed in flames on coming out. A case of arson has been registered against the unidentified miscreants.

Snatcher flees with phone

A Nayagaon man lost his mobile phone to a snatcher near Piccadilly Chowk in Chandigarh. Victim Radhey Shyam said he was targeted on late Sunday night. A case has been registered.

Five men held for gambling

Police have recovered ₹55,230 with the arrest of five men for gambling in different parts of the city. The accused have been identified as Ritik Goyal (21) of Ram Darbar, Waseem (47) and Bhagwan Dass (36) of Manimajra, and Mohd Irshad (40) and Mohd Mehraj (42) of Bapu Dham Colony. They were later released on bail.

Man held with illicit liquor

Police recovered 36 bottles of illicit liquor with the arrest of a 42-year-old man near the Sports Complex in Sector 56. Identified as Vijay Kumar of Sector 56, the accused was booked under the Excise Act and later released on bail.

Karnal man held with opium

A Karnal resident was arrested with 500-gram opium. The accused, Ramandeep Singh, 28, was arrested in Sector 29. A drugs case has been registered.

Special vaccination drive for Afghan students

A vaccination drive for Afghan students was carried out on Tuesday at the Sukhna Lake vaccination centre. Farid Mamundzay, ambassador of Afghanistan to India, was the chief guest on the occasion. The drive was held by United Sikhs and Karan Gilhotra Foundation in association with the UT health department and ASR Foundation.

CU organises national youth summit

Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan, on Tuesday organised its 10th national youth summit “Evoke - 2022” on the eve of National Youth Day. During the conference, personalities from the fields of bureaucracy, media, entertainment, entrepreneurship, sports and social service shared their views. Yogendra Chaudhary, principal secretary of the Haryana government’s department of foreign cooperation was the chief guest.