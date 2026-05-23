Months after the Iftar Row in Varanasi, youth booked for consuming beer while bathing in Ganga

VARANASI

A view of Ganga in Varanasi (File)

A case was registered against a young man in Varanasi after a video showing him allegedly consuming beer while bathing in the Ganga river near Lalita Ghat rapidly went viral on social media, sparking outrage among locals and devotees.

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This new incident follows a prior case months ago where 14 men were arrested for allegedly consuming non-veg food during Iftar while riding a boat on the Ganga river in Varanasi. All 14 men subsequently secured bail from the Allahabad high court.

The new case was registered Friday at the Dashashwamedh police station against the accused, later identified as Santosh, a resident of Rohtas in Bihar.

Earlier, Advocate Shashank Shekhar Tripathi filed a complaint, demanding that the youth be identified and strict action be taken, asserting that the act had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under section 196 (Promoting enmity) and 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious sentiments) BNS against an unidentified person. Assistant commissioner of police, Dashashwamedh, Atul Anjan Tripathi, confirmed the registration and stated that an investigation has been initiated.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident allegedly occurred around 5 am on Friday when the young man, accompanied by a few companions, was spotted on the sandy banks across the river. He was filmed standing in the Ganga waters, drinking from a beer can, while other individuals in the video expressed indignation, accusing him of desecrating the holy river. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident allegedly occurred around 5 am on Friday when the young man, accompanied by a few companions, was spotted on the sandy banks across the river. He was filmed standing in the Ganga waters, drinking from a beer can, while other individuals in the video expressed indignation, accusing him of desecrating the holy river. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident surfaced just days after commissioner of police (CP) Mohit Agarwal reiterated strict prohibition on the consumption of intoxicants and the dumping of waste in the Ganga River and ghat areas.

“The River Ganga is not merely a jaldhara (water-stream), but a symbol of our faith, culture, and spiritual heritage,” CP Agarwal had stated, directing officers to take “strict legal action, in accordance with the law, against any individuals found involved in such acts.” The CP also instructed police to ensure strict action against individuals performing stunts or dangerous acrobatics in the river.

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