Most gates outside Ludhiana’s residential areas illegal, reveals RTI

Majority of the gates installed at the entry points of various localities in the city are illegal, an RTI query has revealed.

Only eight localities have been given permission by the civic body to install the gates. While seven of these fall in Zone D of the city, one is located in Zone A. No permission has been granted in Zone B and Zone C.

The civic body, however, has no record of the number of gates installed illegally by residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in the city, the RTI further revealed.

In 2014, citing the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the Ludhiana MC General House had approved a resolution making it mandatory for all RWAs to seek prior permission before installing gates at the entry points of any locality. Further, it was also decided that no permission would be granted without proper police verification.

In the resolution, it was also stated that RWAs that wish to install gates can only do so for security reasons and the gates can be kept closed only from 11pm to 5am, and a guard will have to be deputed there.

However, over the years, the gates have proved to be more of hindrance than an assurance of security for residents. Residents of various localities in Dugri, Model Town, Model Town extension, Kitchlu Nagar and Haibowal have been complaining that the gates remain closed even during day time.

Hardeep Singh, a resident of Haibowal, said, “Gates are meant provide a sense of security to residents and safeguard their homes from burglaries. But in most localities, the gates remain closed even during day time, blocking free movement.”

MC commissioner Pardep Sabharwal said, “I have directed the building branch officials to conduct a survey of gates installed in different areas of the city and ensure that residents’ welfare associations take permission before installing these. Also, they should follow all the norms fixed by MC or be ready to face action.”