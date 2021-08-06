Most UP schools to reopen on Aug 16

LUCKNOW Majority of schools in Uttar Pradesh had decided to go offline, while some would follow hybrid (both offline and online classes) and some others would continue only with online education , claimed Anil Agarwal, president of the Unaided Private Schools Association Uttar Pradesh (UPSA).

The decision regarding reopening of schools for Classes 9-12 from August 16 was taken at a meeting of the general body of the Unaided Private Schools Association Uttar Pradesh (UPSA) of which more than 1,000 schools across the state are members.

The state government has allowed secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh (classes 9 to 12) to resume offline teaching from August 16. The physical classes in schools were discontinued since April following the second Covid wave. In a Covid review meeting held on Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to begin preparations for the commencement of the new session of all educational institutes in view of Covid-19 being under control in the state.

In a meeting of school associations held on Thursday, it was decided that all government standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be followed. Large schools would run in shifts and the smaller ones in single shifts as per the government order. Schools will celebrate Independence Day with selected number of students, following all Covid protocols.

President of UPSA, Anil Agarwal convened the meeting and Geetika Kapoor, principal of St Teresa School, Aashiana moderated it.

The schools were all positive about reopening and the meeting was adjourned. The member schools thanked the UP government and deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma for the initiative taken for reopening of schools.

This online meeting was attended by Aashrita Dass, Brijendra Singh, Reeta Khanna, Richa Khanna, Rachit Manas, Jeevan Khanna, Jai Singh, Peter Fanthome and many others.