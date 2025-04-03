Mother, daughter among 4 killed in Muzaffarnagar road mishap

Eid festivities turned into a devastating tragedy when four people of a family died in a car-tractor trolley accident on the Barla-Basera Road, in Muzaffarnagar, late on Tuesday night. Kin of the ill-fated family in shock at the primary health centre (HT Photo)

Two women and two children of the Meerut family died, leaving three others seriously injured.

The family was travelling from Kamalpur village in Meerut to Gopali village in the Deoband area of Saharanpur to join relatives for Eid festivities. Mohd Junaid, 42, a resident of Kamalpur, who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia, was driving his Maruti Swift Dzire car with his wife Khushnuma, 35, daughter Saniya, 15, and other family members, including his granddaughters Tooba, 17 months, and three-year-old Mirha.

According to the police, the accident occurred on the Barla-Basera road, near the Talheda intersection under the Chhapar police station jurisdiction in Muzaffarnagar, when their car crashed into a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane. The collision was so severe that the front of the car was completely wrecked, trapping the passengers inside.

Passers-by, hearing cries for help, alerted the police, who quickly arrived at the scene and arranged for an ambulance to transport the victims to a nearby medical facility.

Despite the swift response, Khushnuma, Saniya, Tooba, and Mirha succumbed to their injuries. Doctors at the primary health centre declared them dead. The injured—Junaid, his 14-year-old son, Shadan (also referred to as Shadab), and 12-year-old Jamil (or Zahid in some accounts) from Khatta Road in Meerut—were rushed to the district hospital. Due to the severity of their injuries, they were later referred to a tertiary care hospital for specialised treatment.

Chhapar Police Station in-charge Vikas Yadav confirmed the details of the incident, stating, “The collision occurred late on Tuesday night. The police, with the help of local residents, shifted the victims to the primary health centre, where four were declared dead. The injured have been moved to a higher facility for treatment.”

He added that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and efforts are underway to locate the tractor driver, who fled the scene. No case has been registered yet.

Junaid’s daughter, Nigaarish, and son-in-law Bilal, who had travelled to Deoband separately by motorcycle, had entrusted their daughters Tooba and Mirha to the care of their grandparents for the journey. The loss of the mother-daughter duo, Khushnuma and Saniya, along with the two young children, has left the family in mourning.