MPs visit Engineer Rashid’s family, call for his release, Kashmir dialogue

Two members of Parliament travelled to Mawar Langate in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district to offer condolences and express solidarity with the family of jailed Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, whose father passed away earlier this month.

Independent MP Umesh Bahubhai Patel from Daman and Diu and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sudhakar Singh from Buxar with the bereaved family of Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid at Langate in Kupwara district on Friday.

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The visit coincided with a temporary bail granted to Rashid until June 2. Independent MP Umesh Bahubhai Patel from Daman and Diu and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sudhakar Singh from Buxar, Bihar, were among political leaders from various states who interacted with the bereaved family and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leaders at the residence.

Speaking to the media, the parliamentarians said there is widespread empathy across India for the pain and suffering endured by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They maintained that lasting peace and reconciliation in the region can only be achieved through sincere dialogue and democratic engagement.

Sudhakar Singh, who led the delegation, said the voice of Kashmiris must be heard and praised Rashid’s consistent advocacy for the political and human rights of the people in Parliament. “The Centre is deepening regional alienation by failing to engage meaningfully with the local population. The continued incarceration of an elected representative like Engineer Rashid weakens the vital democratic bridge between New Delhi and Kashmir.”

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{{^usCountry}} He demanded Rashid’s immediate release so that he could fulfil the people’s mandate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He demanded Rashid’s immediate release so that he could fulfil the people’s mandate. {{/usCountry}}

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