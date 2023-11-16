Mumbai airport breaks records with 1,032 air traffic movements in a single day

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai set a new record with the highest single-day Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) on November 11, 2023. The airport surpassed its pre-pandemic record of 1,004 ATMs on December 9, 2018.

During the Diwali weekend from November 11 to 13, CSMIA experienced a surge in passenger traffic, with a total of 516,562 passenger movements. This increase can be attributed to the auspicious Diwali season.

Out of the total passenger movements, 354,541 passengers travelled on domestic routes, while 162,021 travelled internationally. CSMIA facilitated a total of 2,894 air traffic movements, comprising 2,137 domestic flights and 757 international flights during this period. Among the top destinations for domestic passengers were Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, while internationally, Dubai, London, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore topped the list.

