Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Others / Mumbai airport breaks records with 1,032 air traffic movements in a single day

Mumbai airport breaks records with 1,032 air traffic movements in a single day

ByYogesh Naik
Nov 16, 2023 08:02 AM IST

During the Diwali weekend from November 11 to 13, CSMIA experienced a surge in passenger traffic, with a total of 516,562 passenger movements. This increase can be attributed to the auspicious Diwali season

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai set a new record with the highest single-day Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) on November 11, 2023. The airport surpassed its pre-pandemic record of 1,004 ATMs on December 9, 2018.

HT Image

During the Diwali weekend from November 11 to 13, CSMIA experienced a surge in passenger traffic, with a total of 516,562 passenger movements. This increase can be attributed to the auspicious Diwali season.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Out of the total passenger movements, 354,541 passengers travelled on domestic routes, while 162,021 travelled internationally. CSMIA facilitated a total of 2,894 air traffic movements, comprising 2,137 domestic flights and 757 international flights during this period. Among the top destinations for domestic passengers were Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, while internationally, Dubai, London, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore topped the list.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai chhatrapati shivaji maharaj international airport
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP