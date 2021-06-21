Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Mumbai housing society vax fraud: Fifth accused brought from MP
others

Mumbai housing society vax fraud: Fifth accused brought from MP

Mumbai Police have arrested Mohammed Karim Akbar Ali, the fifth person accused of holding an unauthorised vaccination drive at Hiranandani Heritage housing society, Kandivli, on May 30
By Megha Sood
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:29 AM IST
HT Image

Mumbai Police have arrested Mohammed Karim Akbar Ali, the fifth person accused of holding an unauthorised vaccination drive at Hiranandani Heritage housing society, Kandivli, on May 30. Ali was detained by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday after he alighted a train at Madhya Pradesh. He was brought to Mumbai on Sunday.

According to senior police inspector Balasaheb Salunkhe, the investigating officers had given the name of the train on which Ali was trying to flee Mumbai to GRP. “Based on the information, GRP officers caught him,” said Salunkhe.

Ali is said to be the link between two accused – Mahendra Singh and Ramesh Pandey – and a doctor, Manish Tripathi, who is absconding. Police officers said Ali, who was trained by Dr Tripathi, was responsible for finding data entry staff and ward boys to assist the vaccination drive by private hospitals and introducing them to Dr Tripathi and Singh. “Tripathi was the one who procured vials of Covishield vaccination. We are still investigating the source from where he got the vaccines,” said Salunkhe. The police also said that Dr Tripathi was present at Hiranandani Heritage and administered the vaccine to 390 members.

Meanwhile on Sunday, a second first information report (FIR) was registered against the same accused at Versova police station in another unauthorised vaccine drive, where 150 employees of a film production house and their families were given Covishield in May, but did not receive the vaccine certificates.

The FIR was registered under sections 268 (public nuisance), 270 (malignant act which is likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life), 274 (adulteration of drugs), 275 (sale of adulterated drugs), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) and Epidemic Diseases Acts. Officers said that once Kandivli police complete their probe, the five accused will be arrested by Versova police.

After the society members of Hiranandani Heritage approached the police, Borivli-based Aditya College also lodged a complaint about a similar unauthorised drive on their campus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP