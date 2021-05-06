Mumbai woman travelling on bus to Pune for son’s wedding robbed of jewellery, cash by co-passenger

PUNE A woman form Mumbai was robbed of jewellery by another woman who met her on a bus to Pune on April 28, and offered a sweet that is suspected to have been laced with a sedative.

The 50-year-old complainant has been identified as Sunita Sugriv Jadhav, a housewife residing in Sion Koliwada, Mumbai. She was travelling to Pune on a state transport bus.

“She was coming to Pune to attend her son’s haldi ceremony on April 29 and the wedding on the day after that. She was carrying jewellery and cash for that purpose,” said assistant police inspector Harish Thakur of Bundgarden police station, who is investigating the case.

The bus started from Mumbai at 9:30am and reached Pune after four hours.

The complainant was offered a pedha, which she suspects was sedative-laced, by another woman who appeared to be 45-50 years of age, according to her complaint.

“The woman got off at the point where the bus stopped for a break and bought three pieces of the sweet. She ate two and offered one to the complainant. The complainant ate a small piece and refused the rest as it did not taste right,” said API Thakur.

The complainant then started feeling dizzy and her tongue started feeling heavy, according to her complaint.

The co-passenger appeared to be concerned and took the woman to the gate of Sassoon Hospital. However, by this time, the woman had lost most of her consciousness. The woman told her that she was getting a hospital paper made in order to get an x-ray. However, she took off with the complainant’s bag instead.

A case under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, with intent to commit an offence) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Bundgarden police station.

