...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mundathicode blast casts shadow on Thrissur Pooram, celebrations curtailed

Mundathicode blast casts shadow on Thrissur Pooram, celebrations curtailed

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 03:04 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Thrissur , In the wake of the fireworks blast that claimed 14 lives at Mundathicode, Thrissur Pooram celebrations will be scaled down, though rituals will proceed as usual, officials said on Thursday.

Mundathicode blast casts shadow on Thrissur Pooram, celebrations curtailed

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by the state government and attended by ministers, MP Suresh Gopi, the district collector, and representatives of Paramekavu Devaswom and Thiruvambady Devaswom.

Thrissur Pooram is scheduled to be held on April 26.

Paramekavu Devaswom Secretary G Rajesh said the festival's ritual components would proceed as scheduled.

He said fireworks, a key element of the Pooram, would not be held; as a symbolic gesture, only one round of crackers would be burst.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday evening at a fireworks manufacturing unit at Mundathikode while crackers were being prepared for Thiruvambady Devaswom.

Rajesh said the Kudamattam-the ceremonial exchange of decorated umbrellas involving caparisoned elephants-would be held in a curtailed manner as a symbolic representation.

He said the meeting had been planned before the accident.

"The suggestions of the Devaswom representatives will be considered before the government takes a final decision. Participants in the meeting can express their views, considering the extraordinary situation," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
thrissur
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Mundathicode blast casts shadow on Thrissur Pooram, celebrations curtailed
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Mundathicode blast casts shadow on Thrissur Pooram, celebrations curtailed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.