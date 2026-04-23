Thrissur , In the wake of the fireworks blast that claimed 14 lives at Mundathicode, Thrissur Pooram celebrations will be scaled down, though rituals will proceed as usual, officials said on Thursday. Mundathicode blast casts shadow on Thrissur Pooram, celebrations curtailed

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by the state government and attended by ministers, MP Suresh Gopi, the district collector, and representatives of Paramekavu Devaswom and Thiruvambady Devaswom.

Thrissur Pooram is scheduled to be held on April 26.

Paramekavu Devaswom Secretary G Rajesh said the festival's ritual components would proceed as scheduled.

He said fireworks, a key element of the Pooram, would not be held; as a symbolic gesture, only one round of crackers would be burst.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday evening at a fireworks manufacturing unit at Mundathikode while crackers were being prepared for Thiruvambady Devaswom.

Rajesh said the Kudamattam-the ceremonial exchange of decorated umbrellas involving caparisoned elephants-would be held in a curtailed manner as a symbolic representation.

However, the Ilanjithara Melam, the traditional percussion ensemble, will be conducted as usual.

"Fireworks will not be held. Only 15 sets of umbrellas will be displayed at Kudamattam, and this may be reduced further if required. Ilanjithara Melam will be held as usual. All rituals associated with the Pooram will be performed," he told reporters.

Before attending the meeting, MP Suresh Gopi said he would support a balanced and sensible decision on conducting the festival.

"Let all proposals be discussed. It is for the Kerala government to make a decision, and I am only a participant. I will stand by a sensible decision but will not support anyone's vested interests," he said.

Earlier, Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan said the meeting was convened after seeking permission from the Kerala High Court, in view of the Model Code of Conduct being in force in the state.

He said the meeting had been planned before the accident.

"The suggestions of the Devaswom representatives will be considered before the government takes a final decision. Participants in the meeting can express their views, considering the extraordinary situation," he said.

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