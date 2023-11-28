Muslim body objects to ‘burqa’ on the catwalk

MEERUT In a recent fashion show, held as part of ‘Fashion Splash 2023’ at Sriram Group of Colleges in Muzaffarnagar, the inclusion of ‘Burqa’ in the runway stirred a controversy. The district convenor of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in Muzaffarnagar, Mukarram Kazmi, expressed his disapproval, stating that such acts were intended to provoke and hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community.

As many as 13 students from the fashion designing course walked the ramp donning ‘Burqa and Hizab,’ catching the attention of spectators and celebrity judges, Bollywood actress Mandakini and TV actress Radhika Gautam. While the audience appreciated the innovative approach, dissenting voices, particularly from some Muslim clerics, criticised the use of Burqa in a fashion show.

Alina, a student from Saharanpur, defended the choice, considering it an innovative way to associate Burqa with fashion, expressing satisfaction that traditional attire could also be part of the fashion narrative.

Despite objections, the district convenor of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in Muzaffarnagar, others took a more lenient stance. Maulana Nazar, the state vice president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, acknowledged the parental support evident in the audience’s applause for their daughters’ performances in Burqa.

In contrast, Maulana Zulfikar, the state president of Imam Association, dismissed the controversy, pointing out that the fashion show was an educational endeavor unrelated to religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, Dr Manoj Dheeman, the director of Sriram College’s art department, defended the students’ creativity, underlining that the intent was to showcase the versatility of fashion, urging observers not to connect the efforts with religious connotations.

