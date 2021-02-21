Must compete with world, not other states: Maharashtra CM at Niti Aayog meeting

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asked the Centre to prepare a policy to attract investments based on the administrative capabilities of the state and not on the concessions a state can provide. He said that the competition should be with the world and not among the states, if India wants to become ‘Atmanirbhar (self-reliant)’.

Thackeray, who was speaking at the 6th Governing Council Meeting of Niti Aayog, also sought a policy from the Centre for staggering work hours, as the battle against Covid-19 has not ended. Thackeray said that the “mindset of the 10 to 6 job has to change”.

Thackeray took up issues of seeking greater assistance from the Centre to develop fishing, tourism and ports in the Konkan region of the state. He said that development at the cost of nature and environment is not ideal.

Stating that Konkan region has natural wealth of environment and that the forests and environment should not be destroyed in the name of development, Thackeray sought Centre’s assistance on development of fishing, tourism and ports in the region.

“There are beaches so the tourism is growing. Jungles are chopped off to make way for wider roads. But in my view, development should happen by keeping environment in mind. If the state gets adequate help of the Centre in Sagarmala Project, then a series of ports will be developed. We need Centre’s clearance for four major fishing ports and 19 fish landing centres in the region,” he said. The CM said that the projects will develop the fishing industry in the region and help generate employment.

Speaking at the meeting via video-conferencing, Thackeray said that the Centre should promote healthy competition over the efficiency of state administration.

“Our competition should be with the world with regards to bringing in business and there shouldn’t be cutthroat competition between the states. Some states offer subsidised electricity or better deal on land prices. There is bargaining [by the industries] that a particular state is providing concessions and so what is your state offering,” Thackeray said in the meeting.

He said that for the country to become ‘atmanirbhar’ the focus should be in job creation through investments.

“There should definitely be competition between the states but it should not be monetary based on concessions but there should be healthy competition on the administrative ability and the facilities available. Only then will the states benefit. The Centre must formulate a policy on the criteria with regards to investments,” Thackeray said.

CM also said that labourers of the country need to get adequate protection from the laws as they are instrumental in turning the wheels of the economy. He said that ‘Jai Kamgaar’ should be added to the slogan, ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’.

Thackeray also said that the farmers who face crop damage and losses due to natural disasters also must be compensated. He said the crop insurance scheme should also losses due to unseasonal rain, apart from flooding. He further said that the Centre should keep a check on the profits earned by the insurance companies. The Centre must define the level of profit and loss of the insurance companies as they continue to earn profits while farmers do not get their due compensation, said CM. He also sought the Centre’s assistance to set up a research centre for various fields in Maharashtra.