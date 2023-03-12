Myanmar couple held in Manipur for illegally staying in India with fake Aadhaar

A team of Manipur police commandos arrested a Myanmarese couple in a search operation based on an intelligence report at Phayeng Kharang Khunou village in Imphal West district for illegally staying in India with fake documents.

The Myanmarese couple was brought to Manipur from Nagaland by a Christian missionary. (Representative Image)

The state’s information and public relations minister, Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh told reporters that the arrest was made at the house of one Angom Chinglen, 34, of Phayeng Kharang Khunou village around 9.40am on March 9.

The Myanmarese couple has been identified as Limdai Merr alias Solomon Merr alias Thongkhosei Hangsong, 33, of Layshi township, Naga self-administered zone, Sagaing region (Myanmar) and his wife Veikhohat Hatnu, 29.

Two aadhaar cards in the name of Merr and Hatnu and two mobile handsets were recovered from their possession.

The owner of the house Angom Chinglen was also arrested for harbouring foreign citizens as the two Myanmar nationals have been staying at his house since March 6 without any legal documents.

The minister said the Myanmar national had been staying in Nagaland since 2008. He studied Theology for two years at Amazing Grace College ,Dimapur and three more years at Nagaland Theological College.

After working as theological teacher for two years in Kiphire district of Nagaland, he returned to Myanmar and worked as pastor in Layshi township till 2019 and later worked as a missionary in Yangon in Myanmar till 2020.

He married Hatnu of Homalin township, Hkamti district, Sagaing region (Myanmar) in November last year at Yangon and entered India (Avakhong village in Nagaland’s Kiphire district) from Shera village, Sagaing region in January this year.

They stayed at the house of his grand uncle Zion Merr at Mimi village, Kiphire district for about a month and made the Aadhaar card of Hatnu with help of Zion Merr.

On February 9 this year, the couple was brought to Manipur from Dimapur (Nagaland) by Angom Chinglen, a Christian missionary under the Ranchi-based Berean Multiplying Movement (BMM) to learn Bible with scholarship assistance from the BMM.

“Necessary legal action under the Foreigners Act and relevant sections of Indian Penal Code have been initiated against the three persons,” said the minister. “They have been remanded into police custody for six days till March 14.”

Deputy inspector general (intelligence/ Narcotics and Affairs of Border), Ningshen Worngam, and Imphal West district superintendent of police (SP) Ksh Shivakanta asked the public not to indulge in such case of illegal acts of harbouring foreign nationals for some personal monetary benefits.

In November last year, a Myanmar national Lenkhenmang Mate, 26, of Tuivang village in Myanmar was also arrested on charge of impersonating a deceased Indian by possessing an Aadhaar card in the name of the said deceased to aid his illegal cross border trading and businesses.

In the recently concluded state assembly session, chief minister N Biren Singh said that altogether 393 Myanmar nationals were apprehended in the state from January 1, 2012 till date.