Myanmar national arrested in Mizoram with 3.4kg suspected heroin

The special branch of the Mizoram Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) apprehended one Myanmar national with 3.4 kg of suspected heroin. Representational image.

Officials said that they launched an operation on Sunday evening based on specific information and seized the drugs from a two-wheeler in Aizawl.

The arrested person has been identified as CT Liana (25), a resident of Myanmar’s Tahan area.

“The documents we recovered suggest that he is a Myanmar resident, and we believe the narcotics are also from the neighbouring country,” officials said.

The police found the suspected heroin inside ‘secret chambers’ of the vehicle. “We recovered 311 soap cases containing suspected heroin. The experts are examining it,” they said.

As per senior officials of Mizoram police, they have recovered a large amount of narcotics including heroin, Yaba tablets and others, from the state in the recent past and several Myanmar nationals were arrested.

The Assam police also seized large quantities of drugs this year which were reportedly transported from Myanmar through Mizoram.

According to a senior police officer, there is a large international drug racket operating in the region that uses locals to transport the consignments.