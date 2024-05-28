 Myanmar national arrested in Mizoram with 3.4kg suspected heroin - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Myanmar national arrested in Mizoram with 3.4kg suspected heroin

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
May 28, 2024 08:57 AM IST

Officials said that they launched an operation on Sunday evening based on specific information and seized the drugs from a two-wheeler in Aizawl

The special branch of the Mizoram Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) apprehended one Myanmar national with 3.4 kg of suspected heroin.

Representational image.
Representational image.

Officials said that they launched an operation on Sunday evening based on specific information and seized the drugs from a two-wheeler in Aizawl.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The arrested person has been identified as CT Liana (25), a resident of Myanmar’s Tahan area.

“The documents we recovered suggest that he is a Myanmar resident, and we believe the narcotics are also from the neighbouring country,” officials said.

The police found the suspected heroin inside ‘secret chambers’ of the vehicle. “We recovered 311 soap cases containing suspected heroin. The experts are examining it,” they said.

As per senior officials of Mizoram police, they have recovered a large amount of narcotics including heroin, Yaba tablets and others, from the state in the recent past and several Myanmar nationals were arrested.

The Assam police also seized large quantities of drugs this year which were reportedly transported from Myanmar through Mizoram.

According to a senior police officer, there is a large international drug racket operating in the region that uses locals to transport the consignments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Myanmar national arrested in Mizoram with 3.4kg suspected heroin
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On