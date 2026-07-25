Mystery thickened in the drowning of two MGMMCH doctors in Dimna lake here after the parents of the two deceased expressed suspicion on lone survivor Dr Yash and filed an FIR in the matter on Saturday, police said.

Mystery thickens in drowning of two MGMMCH doctors in Jamshedpur

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“Father of deceased Dr Saksham Singh, Satyendra Kumar Singh has filed a written complaint demanding a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances leading to the drowning and unnatural death of his son and Dr Samir Lal. An FIR is being registered on the basis of his complaint. Call detail records (CDR) and other technical and forensic aspects are being inquired into. Further action will be taken on the basis of preliminary investigation,” Dayanand Kumar, Patamda deputy superintendent of police (DSP), told HT on Saturday.

Satyendra Kumar Singh has lodged the FIR in the Boram police station (PS) after the post mortem of the two dead bodies were done and bodies were handed over to their respective families.

“Satyendra Kumar Singh, father of Dr Saksham Singh, has cast doubt over suspicious circumstances, abnormal timing of the visit to Dimna and such unnatural circumstances and conditions leading to the death of his son. He has demanded scientific investigation to find out the real reasons of drowning leading to death,” Neeraj Kumar, Boram PS officer-in-charge (OC), said.

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{{^usCountry}} Palamu-based Satyendra Kumar Singh and Ajay Lal, father of Dr Samir Lal, have cast suspicion on the lone survivor Dr Yash from Sonari locality of Jamshedpur while demanding neutral, transparent, comprehensive and scientific investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of their sons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Palamu-based Satyendra Kumar Singh and Ajay Lal, father of Dr Samir Lal, have cast suspicion on the lone survivor Dr Yash from Sonari locality of Jamshedpur while demanding neutral, transparent, comprehensive and scientific investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of their sons. {{/usCountry}}

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“The death of Dr Saksham and Dr Samir are unnatural and suspicious. Moreover, Yash used to have disputes with both Saksham and Samir frequently. The trio had a dispute over some issue earlier on the day when this shocking incident happened. My son had a grave road accident eight months ago. At that time, it was only Dr Yash with him then too. One of Saksham’s hands had lost full efficiency due to that accident. One of his hands didn’t have the normal strength and control. With such physical limitations, the circumstances being narrated by Dr Yash is highly suspicious. It’s not clear if my son and Dr Samir died due to drowning or something else is behind it,” Satyendra Kumar Singh, has alleged in his police complaint and statement to the media on Saturday.

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Singh further alleged that Saksham, Samir and Yash visiting the Dimna Lake at such late in the night, sitting on the slippery radial gate slope near the deep pond and ignoring the guard’s warnings didn’t appear to be normal.

“I demand investigation of CDRs, mobile locations, mutual calls among Dr Saksham, Dr Samir and Dr Yash, physical and electronic evidence at the spot of the incident, CCTV footage (if any), post mortem report, viscera report, forensic report in a scientific manner and exploring of all possible technological evidence. I also demand recording of the statements of Dr Yash and all other persons present during the incident and afterwards. Appropriate legal action be taken against persons if found complicit in the incident, negligence or criminal role during investigation on the basis of witness and evidence,” Singh’s complaint read.

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According to Singh, Dr Sachin, another colleague of Dr Saksham, informed him about Saksham and Samir’s drowning in Dimna Lake over phone at 5.00 AM on July 25.

“The family had reached MGMMCH by 9.00 PM and was told that Saksham had died. People there told us that my son and Dr Samir are Dr Yash had gone to Dimna Lake at 3.00 AM in the night where Saksham and Samir died but their third friend is alive. I later talked with Dr Yash who told me that they had gone to the Dimna Lake around 2.30 AM on Thursday. He said that they jumped over the radia gate barrier and sat on the slope near the deep pond. Saksham went down and slipped into the pond. Dr Samir also jumped into the pond to save him but started drowing and then Yash too went in to save them but both drowned due to deep pond. But he somehow swam out to safety and then called Dr Sachin by voice command through his phone which was kept on the slope. Dr Sachin reached 15 minutes later after which both called the police,” said Singh.

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Earlier, Dr Yash had told the police that Dr Saksham had gone into the pond to retrieve his mobile phone and slipped into the deep pond. Police said all the phones of the three doctors are safe and intact.