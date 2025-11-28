Nagaland CM urges Amit Shah for removal of Protected Area Permit

Two days ahead of the Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival, which is set to begin from December 1 coinciding with the statehood day, chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday appealed to Union home minister Amit Shah for removal of the Protected Area Permit (PAP) regime from the state and also to clear permits of the representatives of the partner countries of this year’s festival. Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival is set to begin from December 1. (CMP Nagaland | Official X account)

In a letter to Shah, CM Rio stated that the 10-day festival welcomes tourists from across the country and the world, and it plays an important role in the economy of the state, especially in generating livelihood and employment opportunities.

“This year, the festival will host six Partner Countries, each participating in various cultural events, business roundtables and networking engagements. All programmes have been finalised, and we are prepared to welcome several leaders and representatives from the Government of India,” Rio said.

He reminded that the state government has repeatedly taken up the matter of removing the PAP regime from Nagaland and that he had received positive assurances from the Shah regarding its removal.

“However, the PAP regime continues to remain in force, and tourists planning to visit the state continue to face significant challenges and procedural hurdles. This situation is adversely affecting our economy as well as the image of both the state and the country,” the chief minister highlighted.

Rio said the required clearances from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) remain pending, causing serious concern. The CM requested for Shah’s intervention to ensure that the PAP permits are issued at the earliest.

“Nagaland has been a committed and contributing member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for decades. We earnestly appeal to you as an NDA partner and under the banner of the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) - for your understanding and support. Your positive intervention will send a strong and reassuring message that the NDA Government at the Centre stands with the people of Nagaland in our shared vision of nation-building,” the chief minister stated.

The PAP regime, a system that requires foreign nationals to obtain a permit to visit certain areas of India, mainly in the northeast, was lifted from Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland in 2011 to promote tourism, but was reimposed in December 2024 due to “security concerns”. The state government has been requesting the Centre to review its decision on the reimposition of the regime since January this year.

This year, the country partners for the Hornbill Festival includes France, United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Malta and Switzerland.