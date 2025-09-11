How the Modi government has furthered integration of the North-East with rest of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mizoram on September 13 to inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line marks a historic milestone as it unveils the state’s first major railway connectivity since India’s independence in 1947. This 51.38-km broad-gauge line is a transformative step for both Mizoram and the broader North-East region and reflects how the region has gone from bandhs, boycotts and blasts to connectivity, calm, and celebration of culture. The project features 48 tunnels, 55 major bridges, 87 minor bridges and the height of bridge 196 is 104 metres — 42 meters taller than the Qutub Minar. This engineering marvel, part of the Modi government’s Act East policy, integrates Aizawl with India’s railway network via Silchar (Assam), reducing travel time to Silchar from six to eight hours by road to just three hours by rail. This project is all set to revolutionise Mizoram’s socio-economic landscape. For decades, Mizoram’s residents were forced to rely on costly, difficult, and time-consuming road or air travel, which limited their access to markets and opportunities. The new railway line now offers affordable transport and eases financial burden on common citizens and also allows for seamless transport of goods and in the same breath fosters cultural exchange by connecting Mizoram’s vibrant tribal heritage with the rest of Bharat. PM Modi’s tenure has been a boon not just for Mizoram but for the entire Northeast, transforming it into a growth engine now. The North-East now boasts of improved road networks, new airports and railway expansions. (ANI Video Grab)

Under PM Modi’s leadership, Mizoram has seen many steps by the Modi government to boost livelihoods and preserve its culture. This railway project was sanctioned as far back as in 2008-09, but got traction only after 2014 highlighting PM Modi’s focus on completing stalled infrastructure projects across the country. Bogibeel Bridge sanctioned in 1997 was inaugurated in 2018. This 4.94 km bridge in Assam cut travel time by 4 hours. Dhola-Sadia Bridge completed in 2017 was proposed in the 1990s and this 9.15 km bridge connects Assam and Arunachal. The Maitri Setu started in 2021 was conceived in the 2000s and this 1.9 km bridge boosts trade.

PM Modi’s tenure has been a boon not just for Mizoram but for the entire Northeast, transforming it into a growth engine now. The North-East now boasts of improved road networks, new airports and railway expansions. Insurgency and ethnic tensions had fostered a sense of alienation and hindered the region’s growth. For example: Mizo National Front insurgency was mishandled with the 1966 Aizawl bombing alienating locals completely. In Assam, the poorly implemented Assam Accord fueled insurgencies like ULFA with over 17,000 incidents reported between 1990 and 2014. In 2014, the region accounted for only 4% of India’s 91,287 km National Highway network despite covering 8% of the country’s area. Rail connectivity was less than 2% of India’s railway network. Only 30% of eligible North-East habitations were connected by all-weather roads in 2014 and aviation infrastructure was limited to just four airports. The North-East’s contribution to the GDP contribution was just 2.3%.

Today, the North-East is becoming a beacon of peace. Insurgency incidents have dropped by 73% between 2014 and 2024 and security personnel casualties have declined by 60%. The Modi government signed over 12 peace accords, including the Bodo (2020), Bru-Reang (2020), Karbi Anglong (2021), Tripura Motha (2024) and ULFA (2023) agreements. Assam’s voter turnout rose to 81.6% in 2024. The North-East’s GDP contribution has increased significantly. In Mizoram, where 87% of the population is Christian and 93-94% is tribal, the Modi government has debunked the myth of the BJP being anti-minority. The National Bamboo Mission has created many jobs. PM-KISAN Yojana supports 1.2 lakh Mizo farmers with ₹6,000 annually while Ayushman Bharat benefits 2.5 lakh people with free health care. PM Grameen Sadak Yojna has connected 95% of Mizoram’s habitations, up from mere 30% in 2014. The Modi government has prioritised schemes like the PM Awas Yojana, which has provided housing to thousands of Mizo families and the Jal Jeevan Mission is ensuring access to clean water. The state’s handloom and handicraft sectors have received a boost through schemes such as Vocal for Local, promoting Mizo weaves and crafts nationally. Culturally, too, the Modi government’s policies have pushed for preserving Mizoram’s tribal identity. The government has supported festivals like Chapchar Kut and promoted Mizo language.

The BJP’s growth in the North-East over the last few election cycles reflects its growing acceptance. From zero states in 2014, the BJP governs Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Tripura by itself and Nagaland and Meghalaya, with coalition support. In Mizoram, the BJP’s vote share in 2024 rose to 6.8%, up from almost zero in 2013.

PM Modi has integrated the North-East to the rest of the nation, both culturally and economically. Festivals like Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival have seen 40% higher footfall since 2014. The Mizoram rail line isn’t just about geographically connecting Mizoram but in the true sense it is a setu (bridge), reflecting the deepening of integration between the rest of India and the North-East.

Shehzad Poonawalla is a national spokesperson of the BJP. The views expressed are personal