Nagaland CM calls restrictions on free movement, border fencing ‘very serious’

Kohima: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday termed the Centre’s decision --- fence the Indo-Myanmar border, restrict the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the border and re-impose the Protected Area Permit (PAP) in the northeastern states including Nagaland --- as “very serious”. Kohima: Newly-appointed Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, during his swearing-in ceremony in Kohima on Thursday. PTI Photo (PTI3_8_2018_000100A) (PTI)

Speaking at the ongoing budget session, Rio expressed dismay on the silence of the Union home ministry even after the state government had, on multiple occasions, appealed to it to reconsider its decisions citing the implications they would have on the Naga people.

Rio proposed that the state assembly adopt a fresh resolution on the matter so that the sense of all the 60 representatives of the people collectively can reach the Centre.

The FMR allowed people residing near the India-Myanmar border on either side to travel 16 km into the other’s territory without documents. The Protected Area Regime (PAR), or Protected Area Permit, which is being reimposed after a 13-year gap, prohibits foreign nationals from visiting a ‘Protected Area,’ as outlined in the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958 “unless it is established to the satisfaction of the government that there are extraordinary reasons to justify such a visit”.

The Nagaland assembly adopted a resolution on March 1 last year, opposing the scrapping of the FMR and the construction of border fence. The resolution highlighted that Naga people live on both sides of the international border, and removing the FMR and fencing the border would severely disrupt the age-old historical, social, tribal, and economic ties of the Naga people.

The state cabinet requested the Central Government to continue the FMR while establishing appropriate regulations for the movement of people across the borders. It also urged for close consultation with the people residing in the border areas and for involving the relevant village council authorities in the entire regulatory system.

In December 2024, the Centre decided to remove the FMR. However, the government issued new instructions limiting cross-border movement for people living within 10 km on each side, with certain conditions. Movement will be permitted only through 43 designated crossing points and will be granted to holders of a “border pass.”

India shares 1,643 km border with Myanmar, running through four of its northeastern states, of which 215 km is with Nagaland.

In Nagaland, nine border crossing points have been designated in the four districts of Kiphire (3 points), Meluri (2 points), Mon (2 points) and Noklak (2 points) where the entry/exit points would be at the company operating bases of the Assam Rifles and have deployment of at least two police personnel and two health officials, while border passes are to be issued by authorised representative of Assam Rifles. The border pass will entitle single entry of person for stay up to seven days at a time within 10 km of the Indo-Myanmar border.

Although no work order for construction of fencing within Nagaland has been issued by the government yet which was confirmed in the assembly, objections were raised on Thursday that erection of fencing should not be done.

“We cannot allow border fencing. There will be bloodshed. What is now a small wound will grow into a cancer,” National People’s Party lawmaker A Nyamnyei Konyak said.

Citing the example of Longwa village under Nagaland’s district Mon, where the international border passes right through the house of the Angh (chieftain), Konyak said, “What about the Angh of Longwa, how many days border passes will be given to him? Will he be given seven days pass to go to another room in his own house?”

Rio called the re-imposition of the PAP as “unfortunate, particularly as Nagaland is a very peaceful state.” The PAP regime was lifted from Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland in 2011 to promote tourism, but was reimposed in December 2024 due to “security concerns”.

He said that due to the unresolved political issue, Nagaland is categorised as a disturbed area, even though there are no longer any factional clashes or conflicts between Naga armed groups and paramilitary forces.

Rio also pointed out that Nagaland has recently been recorded as one of the states with lowest crime rate and a one of the safest states for women.