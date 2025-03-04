‘Be more sincere’: Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio to Centre on peace process

KOHIMA: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday said the state government is seriously concerned about the pending settlement of the Naga political issue and asked the central government to be more sincere. Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio (ANI)

“We are seriously concerned that we cannot continue in a stalemate like this. It is the desire of the Naga people that a solution comes about at the earliest, which is honourable, inclusive and acceptable to the people,” Rio said in the state assembly.

Rio said he and his cabinet colleagues will be holding consultations with different Naga political groups, after which, they would meet the Union home minister Amit Shah and the Centre’s emissary on Naga peace talks AK Mishra. He maintained that the state cabinet, as per its recent resolution, wants the Government of India to be more sincere.

Rio also commented on the Centre’s emissary Mishra’s recently increased visits to the state, but underlined that the state government was not aware of the exact status of the peace talks.

Mishra, an advisor in the ministry of home affairs, is currently in Nagaland. Although there is no official intimation on his schedule, he is expected to meet civil society organizations. Last month, he held a series of meetings with leaders of different Naga groups in the state’s commercial hub Dimapur.

On the issue of integration of Naga contiguous areas, Rio said the state assembly has a keen interest on the matter which is evident in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly having passed and adopted eight resolutions on the same in 1962, 1970, 1994, 2003, 2015, 2018 and twice in 2021.

“This will continue to be discussed and consultations will take place,” he added.