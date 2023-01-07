Nagaland legislator Imtiwapang Aier passes away at 50

Former Nagaland Legislative Assembly speaker and incumbent MLA from Impur constituency Dr. Imtiwapang Aier passed away on Saturday in Dimapur. He was 50.

People familiar with the matter said that Aier had been unwell for some time and had undergone medical checkup at a hospital in Delhi recently.

However, his medical test reports did not indicate any serious illness and he reportedly returned to Nagaland before he met his sudden demise on Saturday morning.

Aier left a career in academics to join politics in 2013. He has represented his constituency for two tenures.

Chief minister Neiphiu Rio expressed sadness over Aier’s demise. “Dr. Imtiwapang was a young, dynamic and promising public leader. In these past few years of working together, I found him to be someone who was always passionate about his work and executed his assignments diligently. He was a sincere and hardworking person,” Rio said.

He further described Aier as an inspiration to youngsters.

“His demise is a great loss for the state in general and Impur constituency in particular, and his absence will be deeply felt by everyone. Though he is no longer in our midst, his good deeds will always shine and his memories will forever be inscribed in our hearts. I, on behalf of the Government of Nagaland and on behalf of my family, extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family members,” Rio added.

Deputy chief minister Y Patton took to Twitter to express his feelings on the passing away of Aier.

“The untimely passing of Hon’ble MLA Dr. Imtiwapang Aier has left us all heartbroken. He was a deeply passionate leader who touched the lives of so many. My heartfelt condolences go out to his loved ones during this time of great loss. He will be dearly missed, “ Patton tweeted.

Meanwhile, officials said a state funeral will be held on Sunday in Capital, Kohima.