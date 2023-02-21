Nagaland polls: Centre keen on resolving Naga political issue, says Amit Shah

Union minister of home affairs Amit Shah on Monday said the government of India is keen on resolving the decades-old Naga political issue and the peace talks are progressing successfully.

Addressing an election rally at Mon town ahead of the state assembly elections, Shah maintained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a new era of “peace and development” in North East India which is evident in the peaceful settlement of the issues of the Bodo and Karbi Anglong.

Similarly, he said, the PM and home ministry are pursuing to bring settlement to the Naga issue respecting the emotions of the Naga people.

A solution to the several decade-old Naga political issue is the main election issue in Christian-dominated Nagaland, which goes to polls on February 27. The issue involves the core demands for a separate flag and constitution for Nagaland.

Shah also highlighted that the centre in the last eight years under PM Modi reduced insurgency-related violence in the region by 70%, and recently removed the Armed Forces Special Powers Act 1958 (AFSPA) from the northeast by 60%.

The union minister further slammed Rahul Gandhi, saying his leadership continues its tirade against PM Modi without realizing that they have even lost their opposition status.

Stating that the Congress party has become a marginalised party in the entire northeast India which otherwise used to be a strong Congress bastion, Shah said the party’s level was declining day by day under Gandhi.

He also mentioned that during the Congress regime, only ₹2 lakh crore was given in five years for the entire northeast but under PM Modi-led government, 7 lakh crore was allocated for the development of the state. “In 2009-10, Congress gave ₹1,300 crore to Nagaland whereas the BJP-led NDA decided to grant ₹4,800 crore in 2022-23,” he said.

Touching upon the demand of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO) which represents seven tribal bodies in six districts for a separate state, the Shah said that the demand was for genuine reasons and necessary discussions on the issue were made.

“We understand your problems and in consultation with chief minister Neiphiu Rio, the centre has decided to bring a solution to the issue which is to be delivered after the elections,” Shah added.

He stated that be it budgetary provision, representation and overall development of Eastern Nagaland will be incorporated under the NDPP-BJP government.

Mon is one of the six eastern districts and the BJP and NDPP seat-sharing (20:40) partnership is fielding nine candidates in the district, including three BJP and six NDPP candidates.

PM Modi is too expected to campaign for the BJP-NDPP alliance in the state on February 24.

The 2023 legislative assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Nagaland on 27 February to elect all 60 members. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

