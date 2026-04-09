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Nagaland’s Koridang bypoll records 82.21% voter turnout

Polling in Nagaland’s Koridang bypoll ends peacefully with 82.21% turnout; six candidates in fray for the vacant Assembly seat

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 07:12 pm IST
By Alice Yhoshü, Kohima
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The bypolls to the Koridang Assembly seat in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district concluded on Thursday with an 82.21% voter turnout, officials said.

Koridang bypoll in Nagaland records 82.21% turnout amid tight security, with no major incidents reported on polling day. (Representative photo)

Polling was held at 30 polling stations across the assembly constituency for a total of 22,382 voters. Although several clashes were reported in the run-up to the polls earlier, no violent incidents were reported on polling day.

“The polling in Koridang AC was held in a very peaceful manner. Besides some minor technical issues in a few polling stations which caused slight delays in voting, everything went smoothly. Till 5.30 pm, we have recorded over 80% polling, which is very good and higher than other states that went into polls today,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nagaland Bhagyashree Bhimraoji Banayat told HT.

A total of six candidates are in the fray, including Daochier I Imchen of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress’s T Chalukumba Ao, I Abenjang of the National People’s Party (NPP), and Independent candidates Imtiwapang Kichu, retd. Major Toshikaba, and Imchatoba Imchen.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Nagaland’s Koridang bypoll records 82.21% voter turnout
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Nagaland’s Koridang bypoll records 82.21% voter turnout
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