Nagaland’s Koridang bypoll records 82.21% voter turnout

The bypolls to the Koridang Assembly seat in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district concluded on Thursday with an 82.21% voter turnout, officials said.

Koridang bypoll in Nagaland records 82.21% turnout amid tight security, with no major incidents reported on polling day. (Representative photo)

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Polling was held at 30 polling stations across the assembly constituency for a total of 22,382 voters. Although several clashes were reported in the run-up to the polls earlier, no violent incidents were reported on polling day.

“The polling in Koridang AC was held in a very peaceful manner. Besides some minor technical issues in a few polling stations which caused slight delays in voting, everything went smoothly. Till 5.30 pm, we have recorded over 80% polling, which is very good and higher than other states that went into polls today,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nagaland Bhagyashree Bhimraoji Banayat told HT.

A total of six candidates are in the fray, including Daochier I Imchen of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress’s T Chalukumba Ao, I Abenjang of the National People’s Party (NPP), and Independent candidates Imtiwapang Kichu, retd. Major Toshikaba, and Imchatoba Imchen.

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{{^usCountry}} The Koridang seat fell vacant following the demise of the sitting BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen in November 2025. The BJP has fielded late Imchen’s son, Daochier, in the by-election as the consensus candidate of chief minister Neiphiu Rio-led ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF)-BJP alliance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Koridang seat fell vacant following the demise of the sitting BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen in November 2025. The BJP has fielded late Imchen’s son, Daochier, in the by-election as the consensus candidate of chief minister Neiphiu Rio-led ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF)-BJP alliance. {{/usCountry}}

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